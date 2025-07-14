As a child, you want nothing more than to build a sandcastle on the beach. But that can be expensive. IMAGO/Zoonar

Whether on Sylt, in Sardinia or on Tenerife - in many places, digging in the sand is prohibited or strictly regulated. Those who do not comply can even be fined up to 1500 euros.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you In popular European vacation regions such as Tenerife or the Italian Adriatic, sandcastles are sometimes prohibited for aesthetic or safety reasons.

Violators face fines of up to 1500 euros.

In North and Baltic Sea resorts, digging is regulated for reasons of coastal protection, as it can destabilize dunes and promote erosion.

In particularly sensitive areas such as La Pelosa in Sardinia, the use of bath towels is even prohibited in order to minimize sand loss. Show more

For many children, digging, digging and building in the sand is as much a part of a beach vacation as ice cream and a parasol. But beware: what looks like harmless fun can turn out to be an expensive pleasure in popular vacation regions in Europe. This is because more and more beaches have strict rules - sometimes with hefty fines.

On the Canary Island of Tenerife, there is an explicit ban on sandcastles on the beaches of Playa Arona and Playa Arisca - for aesthetic reasons. The sand should remain as untouched as possible. Anyone who does not comply and builds large works of art must expect a fine of between 500 and 1500 euros. The ban is often applied more generously to children - but one thing is certain: it is better to ask beforehand.

North Sea and Baltic Sea: coastal protection comes first

Building castles is also increasingly restricted on German beaches - albeit for ecological reasons. On Sylt, Amrum, in Zinnowitz, Born, Rostock or on Fehmarn, digging is sometimes prohibited or heavily regulated. The reason: sand holes and castles offer the wind a surface to attack, weaken the dunes and accelerate erosion.

This can endanger coastal protection. The fines here range from 5 to 1000 euros - this is another reason why you should always look out for signs or ask the local tourist information office.

Italy: Safety for emergency services

On the Italian Adriatic, the focus is not on nature conservation but on safety. In places such as Eraclea or Cavallino, sandcastles and pits are prohibited because they can be dangerous tripping hazards for rescue workers. Here, too, fines of up to 1000 euros can be imposed.

On particularly sensitive beaches such as La Pelosa in Sardinia, they go even further: not only is digging taboo there, but even bath towels are prohibited. The reason: precious sand is lost even through them - and this must be protected at all costs.

