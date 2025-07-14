For many children, digging, digging and building in the sand is as much a part of a beach vacation as ice cream and a parasol. But beware: what looks like harmless fun can turn out to be an expensive pleasure in popular vacation regions in Europe. This is because more and more beaches have strict rules - sometimes with hefty fines.
On the Canary Island of Tenerife, there is an explicit ban on sandcastles on the beaches of Playa Arona and Playa Arisca - for aesthetic reasons. The sand should remain as untouched as possible. Anyone who does not comply and builds large works of art must expect a fine of between 500 and 1500 euros. The ban is often applied more generously to children - but one thing is certain: it is better to ask beforehand.
North Sea and Baltic Sea: coastal protection comes first
Building castles is also increasingly restricted on German beaches - albeit for ecological reasons. On Sylt, Amrum, in Zinnowitz, Born, Rostock or on Fehmarn, digging is sometimes prohibited or heavily regulated. The reason: sand holes and castles offer the wind a surface to attack, weaken the dunes and accelerate erosion.
This can endanger coastal protection. The fines here range from 5 to 1000 euros - this is another reason why you should always look out for signs or ask the local tourist information office.
Italy: Safety for emergency services
On the Italian Adriatic, the focus is not on nature conservation but on safety. In places such as Eraclea or Cavallino, sandcastles and pits are prohibited because they can be dangerous tripping hazards for rescue workers. Here, too, fines of up to 1000 euros can be imposed.
On particularly sensitive beaches such as La Pelosa in Sardinia, they go even further: not only is digging taboo there, but even bath towels are prohibited. The reason: precious sand is lost even through them - and this must be protected at all costs.