This bunker was once built for the GDR army and is designed to withstand 250 kilogram bombs. zVg

In view of the global situation, bunkers are in vogue: a particularly spacious nuclear protection facility is now for sale in the north of East Germany. There's just one catch.

Andreas Fischer

A formerly strictly sealed-off bunker facility in the GDR is up for sale.

The nuclear bunker has two underground floors and an above-ground bunker. The site includes numerous other buildings.

Nothing in the world is safe anymore: a nuclear bunker might be worth considering. A fairly large facility is currently for sale near the German Baltic coast: on a 17-hectare plot between Rostock and Stralsund, a deep bunker offers 1800 square meters of usable space on two floors, plus 500 square meters in an above-ground bunker.

The ensemble also includes other buildings such as a guard building, assembly building, social building, garages, staff building, waterworks and pump house with two cisterns, each with a capacity of 100 cubic meters. The price for this unusual property is, of course, only available on request. Only the estate agent's commission of 20,000 euros (approx. 18,700 francs) is certain. In an earlier advertisement, the "functional nuclear bunker" was offered for sale for 1.75 million euros (1.64 million francs).

Protection class unclear

The bunker was built in the 1980s by the former GDR and was intended to maintain communications with friendly countries in the event of a nuclear war. Designed as an NBC bunker, i.e. for attacks with nuclear, biological and chemical weapons, the facility fell into oblivion for years after reunification, was then converted into a private museum and is now to be sold.

Whether the bunker facility can withstand modern weapons is not explained in the estate agent's offer. Even when it was built, the facility was only classified in the second-lowest protection class. Nevertheless, a building permit for twelve residential units on the site is said to exist. However, there could be restrictions due to monument protection requirements.