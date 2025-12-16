Zurich Zoo has had a koala offspring: the cub was born around seven months ago. Keystone

A very special new arrival is causing a stir at Zurich Zoo: The koala baby of mother Téa and father Tarni appears for the first time.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A koala cub was born at Zurich Zoo in May and has only recently made its first appearance outside of its pouch.

The sex is still unknown as the keepers do not want to disturb the mother-child relationship.

This is the first offspring for koalas Téa and Tarni and only the second for the zoo as a whole since 2018. Show more

The female koala at Zurich Zoo has been carrying a cub in her pouch for around seven months. The little koala only recently made its first appearance.

The koala cub was born in mid-May after a short gestation period of around 35 days, as Zurich Zoo announced on Tuesday. Blind, naked and about the size of a jelly baby.

Koala babies find their way into the pouch instinctively. There they feed on their mother's milk and grow up, tripling their weight from 1 gram to an average of 300 grams.

Young animal now appears regularly

The fact that the zoo has only just announced the birth of the cub is due to the fact that the animal keepers only recently saw the little koala for the first time, as a media spokesperson for Zurich Zoo told the Keystone-SDA news agency. The young animal is now showing itself regularly so that visitors can also see it.

The sex of the cub has not yet been determined. "We don't want to disturb the mother-child relationship," said the media spokesperson. The mother will be solely responsible for rearing the cub. The joey - the common name for young marsupials - will stay with her for around 12 months, during which time it will learn all the important behaviors for a koala.

For the parents Téa and Tarni, currently the only koalas in Zurich, this is their first offspring. For the zoo, it is the second koala offspring since the animals were introduced in 2018.

Several deaths due to virus

In the past, the zoo has repeatedly had bad luck with its koalas: in 2023, the zoo had to put down the female koala Maisy after a protracted illness. The seven-year-old animal had lost weight and examinations revealed tumorous changes.

Three koalas also died at Zurich Zoo between 2019 and 2021. Unlike Maisy, Pippa, Mikey and Milo died as a result of the koala retrovirus. The virus, which is also ubiquitous in nature, weakens the immune system.