On Saturday evening, six planets will be visible from Earth - four of them with the naked eye. Imago

A clear view to the west, as little light as possible and good timing - that's all you need to observe a planetary rendezvous on Saturday. Four celestial bodies can be seen without any aids, two more with binoculars or a telescope.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday, six planets will be visible in the sky at the same time shortly after sunset.

The planets will appear from west to south-east in a slight arc, with Venus serving as the brightest point of reference and Uranus and Neptune requiring binoculars or a telescope.

The sky has a rare show in store for onlookers on Saturday. Shortly after sunset, six planets - Mercury, Venus, Saturn, Jupiter, Uranus and Neptune - will be visible at the same time, four of them to the naked eye.

Specifically, the planets do not form a perfect line in space, but all orbit the sun in a similar plane. As a result, they appear to group together in the same region of the sky when viewed from Earth. February 28 marks the peak of the event.

Where and when should you look up? Important date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

When: about 30 to 60 minutes after sunset

Direction: from west to southeast

First look in the west for Mercury, Venus and Saturn

Venus should be impossible to miss as the queen of the sky. It serves as a point of reference for finding the other planets near the horizon. Jupiter, the shining giant, can be seen further up in the sky, on the south-eastern side. Saturn stands out from the stars with a slightly golden light. Uranus can only be seen with binoculars. Neptune is the hardest to find and requires a telescope.

There was an even more spectacular constellation in February 2025, when seven planets were visible - in addition to the planets mentioned, Mars was also visible. However, an event of this magnitude will not be repeated until 2040. Saturday's event therefore remains a rare opportunity, especially as four planets are visible without any aids.