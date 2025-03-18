This scene could be straight out of a horror movie like "Final Destination": An entrance gate suddenly sprays sparks wildly and becomes a danger to residents. A man suffers a mild electric shock.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you A TikToker suffered a mild electric shock when he touched a gate, causing numbness in his arm.

Both entrance gates in front of his house in the New York Bronx were electrically charged.

According to TikToker, the reason for the mysterious incident could be the neighbors' automatic fence and the heavy rain. Show more

TikToker Jahi-Aamir Gaulmann was hurrying home in the pouring rain when he was hit by a light electric shock as he reached for the front gate. He thought it was a coincidence and went to the smaller gate next door. But this was also live. The whole fence in front of the house was electrified.

On TikTok, he suspects that the neighbors' fence was the cause of the incident. "I'm pretty sure it has to do with the heavy rain and the fact that my neighbors have an automatic fence that was installed by the previous owners."

After Gaulmann made it into the house by pushing open the gate, he still felt a tingling sensation in his arm.

