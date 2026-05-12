An analysis by VZ shows that there are big differences depending on the pension fund. Picture: Keystone

The differences between Swiss pension funds are becoming ever greater. A new rating by VZ VermögensZentrum shows: While some insured persons benefit from high interest rates and low costs, others struggle with weak returns, high fees and large redistributions between young and old.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The new VZ pension fund rating shows massive differences between Swiss pension funds in terms of interest rates, costs and conversion rates.

Some pension funds paid interest on retirement assets at over 6 percent in 2025, others significantly lower.

The differences in administrative costs, restructuring capacity and the redistribution between active insured persons and pensioners are particularly large. Show more

Anyone who believes that the second pillar works in a similar way everywhere is likely to be surprised by the new pension fund rating from VZ VermögensZentrum. The analysis of around 30 collective and joint institutions shows some enormous differences - in terms of interest on retirement assets as well as administrative costs, reserves and financial stability.

Particularly striking: some funds were able to pay their policyholders an interest rate of 6% or more in 2025. According to the study, Copré is the frontrunner with an interest rate of 6.5% on mandatory and extra-mandatory assets. It is followed by Nova Vorsorge Ostschweiz with 6 percent and ASGA with 5.75 percent.

At the other end of the table, on the other hand, are institutions that only pay interest on their assets at around 3% or even less in some cases. Calculated over decades, such differences can amount to tens of thousands of francs.

The big winners of the stock market year 2025

Pensionskassen-Rating 2026 Gewinner des Jahres: Verzinsung 2025 Gewichteter Mittelwert 2023–2025 (50 % obligatorisch / 50 % überobligatorisch) · Höchste oben Quelle: VZ VermögensZentrum, Pensionskassen-Rating 2026, Abbildung 12 (S. 16). * Verzinsung unterschiedlich für bestehende und neue Anschlüsse; Mittelwert der Verzinsungen verwendet.

The high interest rates are mainly due to the strong investment year 2025. According to the study, many pension funds benefited from positive developments on the stock markets and more stable bond markets. At the same time, some funds have further reduced their technical interest rates and thus built up additional financial reserves.

The average coverage ratio of the funds surveyed is now around 114%. Individual institutions even achieve values of over 125 percent. This means that they have significantly more assets than would be necessary to cover their obligations.

Large differences in administrative costs

Pensionskassen-Rating 2026 Grosse Unterschiede bei den Verwaltungskosten Verwaltungskosten pro versicherte Person und Jahr, in CHF · Günstigste oben Quelle: VZ VermögensZentrum, Pensionskassen-Rating 2026, Abbildung 13 (S. 18). Basis: Jahresrechnungen per 31.12.2024.

The differences in administrative costs are particularly large. While low-cost providers manage with around CHF 134 per insured person according to the study, others charge almost CHF 700.

According to the rating, the Symova Collective BVG Foundation is one of the cheapest institutions. Certain semi-autonomous solutions, among others, are significantly more expensive.

Interaktiv So viel verlierst du durch hohe Verwaltungskosten Kumulierter Verlust vs. günstigster Kasse im Rating (Synova Sammelstiftung BVG, CHF 134 / Jahr) Meine Pensionskasse — Bitte wählen — Synova Sammelstiftung BVG · CHF 134 Spida Personalvorsorgestiftung · CHF 154 Servisa Sammelstiftung · CHF 159 ASGA Pensionskasse · CHF 198 Ascaro Vorsorgestiftung · CHF 201 Noventus Collect · CHF 210 FIP – Fonds interprofessionnel de prévoyance · CHF 235 PKG Pensionskasse · CHF 239 Stiftung Abendrot · CHF 260 ALSA PK · CHF 265 Nest Sammelstiftung · CHF 278 Futura Vorsorgestiftung · CHF 280 Transparenta Pensionskasse · CHF 281 Profond Vorsorgeeinrichtung · CHF 293 Fondazione Ticinese p. il 2° pilastro · CHF 308 La CIEPP · CHF 695 Meine PK ist nicht aufgeführt … Verwaltungskosten (CHF / Jahr / Person) Aus dem Jahresbericht deiner PK (Swiss GAAP FER 26) Verbleibende Erwerbsjahre 10 Jahre 20 Jahre 30 Jahre 40 Jahre – mehr Verwaltungskosten pro Jahr vs. Synova Sammelstiftung BVG (CHF 134) Formel: Jahresdifferenz × ((1+Zins)n − 1) ÷ Zins. Das jährlich mehr bezahlte Geld fehlt als investiertes Kapital und wächst nicht mit (Zinseszinseffekt). Kosten sind unabhängig vom Lohn.

Daten: VZ VermögensZentrum, Pensionskassen-Rating 2026, Abbildung 13 (S. 18), Basis Jahresrechnungen per 31.12.2024. ✓ Du bist bereits bei der günstigsten Kasse im Rating (Synova Sammelstiftung BVG, CHF 134 / Jahr).

The VZ points out that high costs reduce the return for insured persons in the long term. Over decades in particular, even a small difference in costs can have a significant impact on retirement capital.

Redistribution remains a point of contention

According to the study, the so-called redistribution from active insured persons to pensioners also remains critical. The reasons for this include excessively high conversion rates for existing pensions and falling technical interest rates.

This is particularly problematic for funds with a high proportion of pensioners. According to the analysis, Perspective Relax, for example, has a pensioner ratio of less than 4 percent. The highest figure is over 50 percent. There, active insured persons have to bear a significantly larger share of the financial burden.

According to the study, the ratio between active insured persons and pensioners increasingly determines how resilient a pension fund is in times of crisis.

Technical interest rate causes debate

Pensionskassen-Rating 2026 Technischer Zinssatz im Vergleich Technischer Zinssatz 2025, in % · Sortiert nach provisorischem Deckungsgrad 2025 · Je tiefer, desto konservativer ≤ 1,50 % – konservativ 1,51–2,00 % – moderat > 2,00 % – riskant Quelle: VZ VermögensZentrum, Pensionskassen-Rating 2026, Abbildung 4 (S. 11). Deckungsgrade sind provisorisch (revidierte Werte noch nicht vorliegend).

Another key point is the technical interest rate. Put simply, it determines the long-term return a pension fund calculates with.

The higher this rate is set, the better the coverage ratio and financial situation look in the short term. At the same time, however, the risk increases that later returns will not be sufficient.

According to the study, the average technical interest rate is currently around 1.53%. A few years ago, this figure was significantly higher.

Experts warn against false security

Despite the current good situation, the authors of the study warn against false security. Stock market developments remain volatile, geopolitical risks are increasing and demographic trends continue to put pressure on the system.

blue News Rechner So viel kostet dich die falsche Pensionskasse Zinsverlust durch tiefere Verzinsung vs. best verzinsende Kasse im Rating 2025 (Sulzer Vorsorgeeinrichtung, Ø 6,67 % gewichtet) Meine Pensionskasse — Bitte wählen — Sulzer Vorsorgeeinrichtung · Ø 6,67 % Copré · Ø 4,25 % Profond Vorsorgeeinrichtung · Ø 4,08 % Noventus Collect · Ø 3,92 % ASGA Pensionskasse · Ø 3,75 % Stiftung Abendrot · Ø 3,71 % PKG Pensionskasse · Ø 3,42 % Fondazione Ticinese per il 2° pilastro · Ø 3,42 % ALSA PK · Ø 3,42 % Futura Vorsorgestiftung · Ø 3,33 % Ascaro Vorsorgestiftung · Ø 3,08 % La CIEPP · Ø 3,08 % Nest Sammelstiftung · Ø 3,00 % Synova Sammelstiftung BVG · Ø 3,00 % FIP – Fonds interprofessionnel de prévoyance · Ø 1,17 % Meine PK ist nicht aufgeführt … Verzinsung letztes Jahr (in %) Mittelwert aus Obligatorium und Überobligatorium – steht im Versicherungsausweis oder Jahresbericht deiner PK Mein Altersguthaben (CHF) Steht auf deinem jährlichen Versicherungsausweis unter «Altersguthaben» Jahre bis zur Pensionierung 5 Jahre 10 Jahre 15 Jahre 20 Jahre 25 Jahre 30 Jahre 35 Jahre 40 Jahre – weniger Altersguthaben bei Pensionierung Was kannst du tun? Pensionskassen können nur Arbeitgeber wechseln – nicht Arbeitnehmerinnen und Arbeitnehmer direkt. Zeig deinem Chef oder der HR-Abteilung diese Zahlen und frag nach, ob ein Kassenwechsel jemals geprüft wurde. Die Kündigungsfrist beträgt in der Regel sechs Monate auf Ende Jahr. Formel: Kapitalverlust = K × ((1+R Sulzer )n − (1+R eigene PK )n). Zukünftige Beiträge und Lohnentwicklung bleiben unberücksichtigt. Rente: Kapitalverlust × UWS 6,0 % ÷ 12 (gerundet).

Daten: VZ VermögensZentrum, Pensionskassen-Rating 2026, Abbildung 12 (S. 16), Mittelwert gewichtet (je 50 % Obligatorium + Überobligatorium), Anlage 2025. Sulzer Vorsorgeeinrichtung ist seit 2019 eine offene Gemeinschaftsstiftung für alle Branchen.

Hinweis bei manueller Eingabe: Ein selbst eingegebener Einzeljahreswert wird mit dem 3-Jahres-Mittelwert des Ratings verglichen. Für einen fairen Vergleich empfiehlt sich der Durchschnitt der letzten drei Jahre. ✓ Du bist bereits bei der best verzinsenden Kasse im Rating – Sulzer Vorsorgeeinrichtung mit Ø 6,67 % in 2025.

This is precisely why differences between individual pension funds will become even more important in the future. For insured persons, a close look at the interest rate, costs and financial stability of their pension fund could pay off massively in the long term.