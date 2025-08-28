If you become incapacitated in old age, you need to make provisions. Frank Molter/dpa

Drawing up an advance care directive may seem complicated, but it is crucial in order to be protected in an emergency. However, many Swiss people make serious mistakes.

Sven Ziegler

Drawing up an advance care directive sounds complicated, but it is a key step in ensuring that a trusted person can manage your financial and health affairs in the event of an emergency. Many Swiss people make avoidable mistakes: they accept untested templates, fail to appoint a replacement or put the document away in a drawer without organizing it.

Printing a template from the internet

The biggest mistake is to print out a template from the Internet and sign it. The Swiss Civil Code requires an advance care directive to be written, dated and signed by hand or notarized.

Anyone who merely signs a pre-printed form runs the risk of the document being declared invalid in an emergency. The handwritten mandate must contain all essential information - name, date of birth, place of residence - and should clearly state which person is responsible for personal care, financial care and legal representation in an emergency.

Many people also forget that without a date or missing signature, the document is invalid. Electronic documents or emails are also not legally sufficient. Choosing the notarial option ensures that the mandate is legally sound and can be enforced more quickly if necessary because the notary confirms its authenticity.

Carelessly defining the tasks

An advance care directive must not be vague. The law distinguishes between personal care (care and medical decisions), property care (money management, payments, real estate) and legal representation (conclusion of contracts, contact with authorities). If these areas are not clearly separated or too much responsibility is given to a representative, the person is overburdened or risks a dispute. Consumer protection recommends formulating clear instructions and - if desired - entrusting several people with different tasks.

You should also specify whether the representative is allowed to end medical measures such as life-sustaining treatment and how the assets are to be invested. Without these specifications, the KESB must act at its own discretion. The more precise the instructions, the less room for interpretation there is.

Do not appoint a substitute

It is important to appoint a replacement representative. If the first person suddenly becomes unavailable, for example due to illness or death, there will otherwise be a gap. The Foundation for Consumer Protection advises naming one or more substitute persons in the power of attorney. This preserves the capacity to act and the KESB does not have to appoint someone retrospectively.

A common mistake is that someone relies on their spouse or children without asking them. Many relatives feel overwhelmed by the task. An open discussion in advance and written consent make cooperation much easier.

The commitment is missing

Anyone who takes on an advance care directive bears great responsibility and needs time. Despite this, many documents do not provide for compensation. This can lead to conflicts if the appointee needs financial resources themselves.

You should specify in the advance care directive how the person is to be remunerated - for example with an hourly wage or a lump sum - and how expenses are to be settled. Without clear rules, there is a risk that the representative will neglect tasks for cost reasons.

Not updating the document

Many people write the advance care directive and then file it at home. If no one knows that such a mandate exists, it cannot be found in an emergency. The registry office or a notary's office can register and keep the order.

It is also important that you regularly check whether the contents are still up to date: places of residence, family relationships and asset situations change. If you don't update the order every few years, you run the risk of it being outdated in an emergency and the wrong person being appointed.

Disregarding the interaction with the living will

A living will regulates medical decisions in the event of incapacity, while an advance care directive regulates comprehensive representation. Many people mistakenly believe that a living will alone is sufficient.

However, comprehensive asset management is not possible without an advance care directive. Conversely, the advance care directive should refer to the living will so that the representative knows which medical wishes are to be respected.

If these documents do not match, there is a risk of contradictory instructions.

Underestimating the KESB

Many people think that an advance care directive prevents any contact with the child and adult protection authority (KESB). This is not true: as soon as you are incapable of judgment, the KESB examines the mandate and issues an order to the appointed person.

Banks can block accounts until death and require additional documents. Anyone who believes that they can immediately dispose of all assets with an advance care directive alone is wrong. In addition, the advance care directive ends upon death; after that, the will applies. False expectations of the KESB often lead to frustration - realistic planning saves trouble later on.

Not keeping the original safe

The original document must be presented in an emergency. A copied version is not enough. Anyone who loses the document or keeps it in the wrong place puts their loved ones in a difficult situation. Keep the advance care directive in a safe place, for example in a bank safe or at the registry office's collection of documents.

Inform the trusted persons where it is kept. This is the only way the KESB can view and confirm the document quickly.