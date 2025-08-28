Messages like this keep arriving on our cell phones. Wolf von Dewitz/dpa

The Federal Office for Cyber Security is warning of a new wave of parcel scam messages. Particularly insidious: the criminals use encrypted services such as iMessage and RCS, which means that the providers' filters are ineffective.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Phishing messages in the name of Swiss Post and DPD are currently on the rise

Fraudsters rely on encrypted channels such as iMessage and RCS

BACS advises not to open links and to delete suspicious messages immediately Show more

"Parcel missed!" - Anyone receiving messages like this should be particularly careful. It is not Swiss Post or DPD that is behind the messages, but organized cyber criminals.

The Federal Office for Cybersecurity (BACS) has reported a noticeable increase in these scams. The scam is familiar, but the channels used are new: instead of traditional text messages, the fake messages are now being sent directly to smartphones via Apple's iMessage and the Android service RCS. Both services are end-to-end encrypted - actually an advantage for privacy. "This is precisely what attackers are exploiting," warns the BACS. This is because the encryption means that mobile phone providers cannot check the content.

Deceptively real and psychologically perfidious

The criminals pretend to be "Post Delivery Info" or similar names, which makes the messages appear more legitimate. In order to bypass the devices' protection mechanisms, the fraudsters ask recipients for a short reply such as "Y". Only then is the dangerous link activated. Anyone who clicks on this link ends up on deceptively genuine websites that request credit card or login details - allegedly for a new delivery for a fee.

The entire campaign is geared towards psychological manipulation, explains the BACS. Familiar logos and time pressure are used. Messages such as "respond within 24 hours" are intended to put those affected under stress and tempt them to act quickly.

How to protect yourself

The BACS advises people to consistently delete such messages and never open links. Replies - even with "STOP" - are also risky, as they show fraudsters that the number is active. Anyone actually expecting a shipment should check the status directly via the official websites of Swiss Post or DPD.

The authority also recommends keeping operating systems and apps up to date and setting up a third-party provider block with your mobile phone provider to avoid subscription traps. Anyone who has already passed on data should contact their financial institution immediately, block cards and file a complaint.