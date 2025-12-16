The iOS update 26.2 brings many useful changes for everyday life. Apple

The update to iOS 26.2 could be the most substantial in months for many iPhone users. Although the update doesn't deliver any fundamental system shake-ups, Apple is implementing a number of precise, everyday improvements.

Martin Abgottspon

In the digital age, headlines about groundbreaking AI integrations and revolutionary hardware dominate. However, it is often the unagitated but targeted software improvements that provide real added value when using a smartphone. iOS 26.2 presents itself as just such an unagitated but powerful update. Here are some of the most important new features.

The new Liquid Glass control on the lock screen

With iOS 26, Apple introduced the Liquid Glass design language, which initially met with divided opinions, whereupon a matting option was subsequently delivered in iOS 26.1. iOS 26.2 continues this user-centricity by integrating a slider for adjusting the transparency of the clock on the lock screen. Users can now individually adjust the intensity of the "liquid" effect of the clock. This fine-grained control allows the system aesthetics to be adapted to personal preferences.

Liquid Glass for the measuring tape app

The system-wide expansion of the Liquid Glass design language also reaches the measuring tape app with iOS 26.2. The app's controls, buttons and control panels have been given the translucent, flowing look. Although the core functionality remains unchanged, the update modernizes a user interface that has long been static and contributes significantly to the visual consistency of the entire iOS system.

Auto-chapters in Apple Podcasts

Manual chaptering by podcast creators was previously standard. iOS 26.2 now uses AI to increase consumption efficiency by automatically creating chapters based on the transcription, allowing listeners to easily skip to a specific part of an episode. As a further added value, the app identifies references to other podcasts within an episode and provides the user with a direct link to listen to that episode. This improves navigation and promotes the discovery of new content on the platform.

The refined sleep index

The Sleep Score function introduced with iOS 26 for assessing sleep quality has been refined in the current version. Apple is making finer adjustments to the algorithm basis, which means that the Sleep Score provides more accurate ratings for the categories of sleep duration, sleep time and interruptions. The increased granularity enables a more precise analysis of the rest profile.

With the new update, sleep can be tracked even more accurately. Apple

Reminders as full-screen alarms

A key functional addition concerns the Reminders app, which can now simulate an alarm-like urgency. Users can optionally configure reminder notifications as full-screen alarms. Instead of a discreet banner, the notification takes up the entire screen, accompanied by an acoustic signal, just like conventional alarms. This increases commitment and the feeling of priority. Snooze and stop options are integrated via a slider, while classic notifications can still be used.

The AirDrop PIN

In view of the ongoing discussions about unwanted AirDrop transfers, Apple is addressing the security problem with a new verification level. When interacting with contacts outside of your own contact list, a PIN entry is required on the recipient device, similar to Apple TV pairing. After successful entry, the device is marked as known for 30 days, which enables repeated quick exchanges without the need for a new PIN. This represents a sensible balance between security and user-friendliness.

Quick access for Apple News

In the Apple News app, users benefit from a structural optimization. New shortcuts allow quick access to specific sections of the News app, including sports, politics, puzzles and food. The shortcuts are displayed both on the home screen and on the "Search" tab, which makes topic-based navigation more efficient.

Tables in Freeform

Apple's whiteboard app Freeform gets a powerful, structured tool in iOS 26.2. The new option to insert tables, which can be customized with multiple rows and columns, complements the existing functions for notes and shapes. Freeform thus transforms from a primarily visual brainstorming platform to a tool that is also suitable for organizing and structuring complex, data-based information.

Airpods live translation in the EU

One of the most technologically impressive features of iOS 26, live translation for Airpods, is being massively expanded regionally. Real-time translation of conversations via the earbuds is now enabled for all users in the European Union. The feature allows users to communicate with people in other languages and is available in English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, Japanese and Korean and requires the Airpods Pro 3, Airpods Pro 2 or Airpods 4 models. The EU-wide release underlines the growing relevance of AI-powered, cross-language communication tools in an increasingly connected continent.