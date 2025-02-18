Thanks to space travel, a number of things have been invented that make your everyday life easier. Unsplash/nasa

Only a few people have the privilege of being able to view the earth from space. But what does space travel do for the rest of humanity? Quite a lot.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Most people associate satellites or rockets with NASA inventions, but thanks to space travel, some things have also been developed that you use in everyday life today.

UV-protected sunglasses, for example, are based on the idea of the special visors developed by Nasa.

Satellites are also used to transmit messages and telephone calls around the world.

We also have Nasa to thank for navigation systems, ceramic hobs and cordless screwdrivers. Show more

Space research has more to offer than satellites, rockets or space probes orbiting the earth. Because technologies and inventions from space also enrich life on earth.

Who would have thought that so many space achievements would be of great everyday benefit to people on Earth? Sunglasses, navigation systems and telephones are just a few examples that have been developed on the basis of space research.

UV filters

Devices and materials that are to be used in space must above all be small, resilient and efficient. NASA developed special visors to protect astronauts and their eyes from harmful light. Sunglasses manufacturers took advantage of this and created lenses that filter UV light.

Memory foam

Nasa technology has also brought benefits to the bedroom. One of these is memory foam, which was originally developed for hard-wearing astronaut seats in space capsules. Since the 1960s, the adaptable foam has been used not only in seats, but also in helmets, shin guards, shoe inserts and mattresses.

Solar cells

Although the invention of solar cells did not initially originate in space technology, it played a decisive role in shaping it. Since 1958, almost all satellites have been powered by solar cells, which convert sunlight into electrical energy. Solar cells are constantly being developed further to make them lighter and cheaper to produce.

Smartphone cameras

Cell phone cameras also originate from space technology. Normal cameras were too heavy and unwieldy for a space expedition. In the 1990s, NASA researched tiny chips and called them Active Pixel CMOS sensors. These sensors can still be found in almost all smartphones and cameras today.

Other cameras with major benefits for people also originate from space research. A special model was developed for the ESA's Rosetta mission to the comet Churyumov-Gerasimenko, which can distinguish up to 60,000 shades of gray. The camera is now also used to detect forest fires in order to recognize clouds of fog, burning trees or plastic waste.

Computer chips

It is not only cameras that need to be small and efficient for space travel, but also computer chips. It must also be easy to repair technical devices in space. Nasa's developments also took terrestrial technologies to the next level. The chips used in the Apollo mission revolutionized the technology of the time.

Satellite communication

To ensure contact between astronauts and the control center on Earth, NASA sent satellites into space for communication. These are now used to transmit messages and telephone calls around the world. There are currently around 1500 satellites in orbit, transmitting satellite television and live events such as the World Cup.

GPS navigation

In addition to communication and satellite television, Nasa satellites also ensure the function of navigation devices in cars or on smartphones. Disaster relief operations, such as rescuing people after an earthquake, are supported by satellites. In the future, they will even ensure that the internet is available in the most remote places in the world.

Ceramic hob

Space technology in your kitchen too: ceramic hobs only exist thanks to space technology. Glass-ceramic technology was originally developed as a mirror substrate for space telescopes. In the 1970s, the idea for glass ceramic hobs for the stove was born.

Cordless screwdriver

Cordless screwdrivers were originally developed for outdoor use on the moon. Outside the space capsule, power supply cannot always be guaranteed, and annoying cables would hinder the astronauts' work. A battery-powered moon drill was the first NASA development to be produced in collaboration with Black & Decker.

Weather forecast

Meteorologists base their weather forecasts on satellite images. This allows warm and cold fronts and hurricanes to be recognized at an early stage. Satellite photography and data from space can also be used to issue severe weather warnings. Satellite images help to take precautions and ultimately save lives.

Freeze-drying

A major challenge for astronauts on space missions is food as well as the transportation and storage of food. In collaboration with food companies, research has been carried out into techniques such as freeze-drying, 3D printing and food supplements with microalgae.

Baby food

Nasa's food technology research was also incorporated into the production of baby food. In the 1980s, research found a natural source of omega-2 fatty acids in algae. These unsaturated fatty acids are particularly important for infant development. The algae-based nutrient can now be found in many baby food products - especially in the USA.

Firefighting equipment

Space materials from NASA are used as fireproof equipment for firefighters, especially in America. But it is not only the protective clothing, helmets and face masks of the US fire department that have been perfected with innovations from Nasa space technology. Even braces for children and adults are produced from transparent plastic with the help of Nasa technologies.

Water filter

On the International Space Station (ISS), drinking water for astronauts has to be purified using special filters. These filters are also used in terrestrial households. Ions are used to filter out pollutants such as lead, chlorine and taste and odor carriers.

Infrared thermometer

Software for analyzing neighboring galaxies has been further developed for medical purposes and helps in the diagnosis of black skin cancer. Infrared thermometers also have roots in space travel. Surface temperatures of planets were measured without contact using infrared. Based on this, there are now thermometers that can measure body temperature in less than two seconds.

Barcode

In order to manage the many components of space shuttles, the space agency developed a system: special barcodes were devised, which later established themselves as useful organizational aids in the areas of goods logistics and invoicing in retail.

Teflon myth

Fallacy: Teflon is often mistakenly traded as a Nasa invention. However, the popular coating for frying pans was developed back in 1938.

The legend of the Teflon coating as a Nasa invention goes back to a New York household goods retailer who wanted to promote his pans at the same time as the launch of the Apollo moon missions.

The Velcro myth

The Velcro fastener is also mistakenly regarded as a Nasa development. However, the fastener was designed by Swiss engineer George de Mestral (1907-1990), who applied for a patent for it in 1951.

However, it is true that Velcro fasteners were used to attach objects to the wall in space capsules. After that, Velcro was also used in everyday life on Earth - for children's shoes, for example.

More videos from the department