Several insurance policies in Switzerland will soon be more expensive.

Several large insurers in Switzerland are adjusting their premiums upwards. Household contents and liability policies are particularly affected - the reasons are inflation, claims and rising theft.

Sven Ziegler

Several Swiss insurers are increasing premiums for household contents insurance

Helvetia speaks of an "unavoidable" increase in the single to double-digit percentage range

Anyone who has taken out household contents or liability insurance in Switzerland must be prepared for higher costs. As a survey of major insurers conducted by Blick shows, several providers are increasing their premiums.

At Helvetia, which is currently merging with Baloise, the increase is "unavoidable" according to spokesman Eric Zeller. The adjustments are "between a single-digit and a low double-digit percentage range". The reasons are inflation, an increase in storms and social developments. Particularly striking: "The number of thefts reported to Helvetia has risen by almost 30 percent compared to the previous year," says Zeller.

Zurich is also adjusting its rates. Zurich did not want to tell the newspaper how much the increases will be on average.

Premiums also in focus elsewhere

Mobiliar is being cautious. It confirms "rate adjustments in household insurance", which are due to rising claims costs. New policies and replacement business are particularly affected.

Axa Switzerland is also focusing on premiums. A spokeswoman emphasized that adjustments are always the "last resort". Nevertheless, rising spare parts prices, repair costs and an increase in burglaries and storms have put pressure on premiums.

Allianz Switzerland explains that it has "regularly reviewed and adjusted" its policies to cover the growing claims costs. Spokeswoman Nadine Schumann told "Blick" that "every effort is being made to keep costs as stable as possible."

Consumers still have a way out: anyone who does not agree with the increase has the right to cancel the contract. In this case, experts advise comparing offers and weighing up several providers.