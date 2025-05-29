Notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in his prison cell in 2019 ---/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

The notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein officially killed himself in 2019 - but doubts and conspiracy theories remained. Now Trump's FBI wants to release documents.

The notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his prison cell in 2019.

Since then, numerous disturbing theories have swirled around the alleged true circumstances of his death.

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) now wants to publish documents relating to Jeffrey Epstein's death, including a video.

At the same time, Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino left no doubt that he considers Epstein's suicide to be proven in the world-famous abuse case. Show more

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) wants to publish documents on the death of the notorious sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Numerous conspiracy theorists and other doubters do not believe the official version that Epstein committed suicide in his prison cell in 2019. "There will be a release on this shortly," Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino told Fox News.

At the same time, Bongino left no doubt that he considers Epstein's suicide to be proven in the world-famous abuse case. There is also a video to be released that shows that no one entered the cell. "You will see that there is no one there but him. Just no one," said Bongino. "There's no DNA, no audio recordings, no fingerprints, no suspects, no accomplices, no clues, nothing."

A conspiracy theorist's change of heart

In his previous job as an ultra-conservative radio presenter, Bongino himself had spread conspiracy theories that Epstein's death may have been a murder committed by influential elites. He has now clearly distanced himself from these allegations once again.

Epstein's death had led to wild speculation, particularly in right-wing circles of US society, despite official findings, because the financier had excellent contacts in American high society. Presidents and billionaires came and went with him - it later became known that Epstein had sexually abused underage girls.

Fodder for hatred of the elites

This gave rise to theories among ultra-conservatives that the elites they hated - and often described as liberal - had Epstein killed so that he could not betray them in the upcoming trial. Bongino's rejection of this speculation now marks the departure of a prominent former supporter. He had promised his listeners that he would bring clarity to the infamous case.

Not surprisingly, conspiracy theorists on social networks were not so easily convinced - some speculated with adventurous reasons as to why Bongino was now confirming the alleged lie.