The Middle East conflict is also making itself felt in Switzerland. KEYSTONE

The escalation in the Middle East has direct economic consequences: Rising energy prices, weakening airline shares and a stronger dollar could also put a strain on Swiss households and companies.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the military strikes by the USA and Israel against Iran with the killing of Ali Khamenei, the markets are reacting nervously, while Tehran is announcing retaliation and has already struck back.

The price of oil rose sharply, petrol and heating oil prices also increased significantly in Switzerland, and an escalation in the Strait of Hormuz threatens further price hikes with global inflationary consequences.

On the stock markets, airline, tourism and car stocks in particular came under pressure, while gold remained in demand as a safe haven. Show more

On February 28, the USA and Israel attacked Iran militarily - with the declared aim of regime change. Iran's religious leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the attacks. Tehran speaks of an open declaration of war, has announced retaliation - and has already struck back.

This not only has a major impact on politics and the lives of local people. The global economy - and therefore also our Swiss economy - could suffer as a result of the war. The first symptoms of the conflict can be seen on the stock market.

1. heating oil and petrol shoot up

"Things could become more expensive for consumers," explains Jeffrey Hochegger, investment strategist at Raiffeisen. One critical point is the Strait of Hormuz. This strait is a global bottleneck: around 20 to 25 percent of the world's crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) is transported via this sea route. An escalation or even a blockade would have serious consequences for the global economy. However, it is currently unclear what the future holds for the Strait of Hormuz.

The effects are already being felt. Hochegger says: "Petrol prices are rising and heating costs are also becoming more expensive." We already saw this during Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine. Petrol prices in Switzerland were quickly adjusted then too.

If you take a look at the prices now, you can see that Heating oil rose from 99.42 to 110.49 francs per liter from March 1 to March 2. The petrol price index currently stands at CHF 1.68 per liter for unleaded 95, which is no different from the previous month. However, Coop petrol stations have already increased their prices and are now at CHF 1.75 per liter of unleaded.

2. airlines fall on the stock exchange

Hochegger sees a price increase for consumers not only for petrol and heating oil. "The tourism industry will certainly pass on the costs to consumers. Airline shares such as Lufthansa are under pressure on the stock market." Lufthansa shares are down almost seven percent. Delta Airline also recorded a loss of 6.8 percent. Emirates has recorded a loss of 3 percent in the last five days.

However, the effects of the conflict are not only being felt in the air, but also on the ground. Hochegger says: "The car industry is also likely to suffer losses on the stock market." Stellantis, for example, is down 4.28 percent. The car manufacturer, with brands such as Fiat, Opel and Jeep, is suffering from rising commodity prices. The effects may be reflected on the stock market.

3. oil price rises on the stock market, gold remains safe

The markets reacted immediately. Early on Monday morning, a barrel of Brent crude cost around 80 US dollars. According to Hochegger, this corresponds to an increase of around 10 percent since last Friday - and an increase in price of 27 percent since the beginning of the year.

If the Iranian Revolutionary Guards close the Strait of Hormuz, the oil price could continue to rise sharply. Hochegger believes: "A rise of over one hundred dollars per barrel is conceivable in the event of a complete and prolonged closure of the Strait of Hormuz." However, even the current level has an inflationary effect: "Higher energy prices affect consumers and companies worldwide - with noticeable economic losses," explains Hochegger.

Jeffrey Hochegger is an investment strategist at Raiffeisen. He sees a clear impact of the conflict in Iran on the Swiss economy. raiffeisen.ch

But things don't look bad everywhere on the stock market. "Gold remains in demand as a safe haven and portfolio diversifier. The structurally high demand is being given an additional boost by the outbreak of war," says Hochegger. Although stronger fluctuations are to be expected here too in the short term, expectations remain focused on rising prices.

4. the US economy is robust

What about the USA? Hochegger says: "The dollar is always strong in the event of a war." However, this development should be put into perspective, as the dollar has lost around 13 percent against the franc over the past year.

The US economy has proven to be very robust. Despite tariffs and fluctuations due to attacks in Venezuela and now in Iran, the markets are stable. Hochegger says: "The outlook for companies is intact, the US economy is doing well and inflation is under control in Europe. So I don't think we will see an immediate fall in prices." However, the question of what will happen to the oil price remains a big unknown.

To summarize: The losers are clearly the car industry, the tourism industry with the airlines and the transportation industry in terms of oil and gas prices. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how prices will develop. "Investors should be prepared for higher fluctuations in the near future."