The famous "Carnet de 10" is already gone, now all paper tickets are disappearing from the Paris metro. Why this doesn't just affect tourists and what the environment and smartphones have to do with it.

The traditional Paris Metro paper tickets will soon be history. The sale of the tickets has now been discontinued throughout the Paris metro and suburban rail network, according to the Paris transport company RATP.

They will be replaced by electronically rechargeable cards and subscriptions as well as tickets on smartphones, which are already being used by the majority of travelers.

Previously, the number of paper tickets on offer had already been gradually reduced. Two years ago, the "Carnet de 10", a stack of ten one-way tickets that used to be laminated together at a reduced fare, was abolished. Anyone who still has single paper tickets in their wallet can still use them until next year. Paper tickets can also be exchanged at a later date.

Abolition of paper tickets serves to protect the environment

The abolition of paper tickets is also intended to protect the environment. At the start of the changeover, the RATP estimated that more than 500 million paper tickets are sold every year - and end up in the bin or on the street. The sturdy paper tickets were introduced when the first Paris metro line opened 125 years ago. The design of the tickets has changed many times since then.

In future, tourists coming to Paris will be able to buy a rechargeable "Navigo Easy" card, onto which the multi-day passes for visitors to the city can be downloaded from the ticket machines. You can also download the exact number of individual tickets you need during your stay in Paris onto the "Navigo Easy" card. This may be much cheaper than a multi-day ticket. It is also possible to buy and validate tickets using a smartphone. Simply using a credit card as a ticket, as is the case in London, is not possible in Paris.