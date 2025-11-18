The family environment is the most important network for many young adults. This is shown by a study commissioned by the federal government. (theme picture) Keystone

Many young adults cite their own family environment as their most important personal network. In contrast, only one in three young adults describe a partner as an important member of their network.

Keystone-SDA SDA

These are the findings of a study conducted as part of the Federal Youth Survey called ch-x, which was published on Tuesday. According to the study, the networks of some young people are empty or almost empty - in other words, no one or almost no one was named as a significant person.

According to the study, professional status as well as the family and financial situation of the family of origin have a significant influence on the number and variety of contacts young adults have. For example, young people from single-parent families or from households with financial difficulties have fewer regular contacts.

According to the authors, the study is intended to contribute to future youth policy. Around 64,000 young men and around 14,000 women were surveyed.