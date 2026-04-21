Young blackbirds are still fed by their parents outside the nest. (Archive photo) Keystone

Even before they can really fly, young blackbirds, finches and black redstarts explore the world. They usually do not need human help, as their parents also feed them outside the nest.

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Anyone who comes across a young bird should take a close look before intervening, as the Sempach Ornithological Institute wrote in a press release on Tuesday. The animal should first be observed from a distance of at least 50 meters. If its parents do not feed it within an hour, it is recommended to contact a care center.

Barely feathered nestlings or injured birds should also be taken to a care center. Private individuals are not permitted to breed the birds.

According to the Swiss Ornithological Institute, there are around 60 care centers for needy and injured birds throughout Switzerland. The Swiss Ornithological Institute will put you in touch with the nearest center if you have a request.