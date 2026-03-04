The lifeless woman was found on board a luxury yacht in the port of Palma de Mallorca. IMAGO/Pond5 Images (Archivbild)

Mysterious death in Palma de Mallorca: a 29-year-old British woman was found lifeless on the superyacht "Lind". An autopsy will now clarify the cause of death.

A British citizen has been found dead on the superyacht "Lind". The ship was anchored in the port of Palma de Mallorca.

The 29-year-old woman was part of the crew. Colleagues became concerned after she did not respond to calls and messages.

It was not initially possible to determine why the woman died. An autopsy will now shed light on the cause of death. Show more

A British citizen has been found dead on board an extravagant superyacht. The woman's body was discovered on Sunday evening while the ship was anchored in the port of Palma de Mallorca.

As reported by the Daily Mail, among others, the 29-year-old was a crew member. Her worried colleagues alerted the authorities after the woman failed to respond to calls and messages.

Rescue workers eventually found the British woman lifeless in one of the ship's cabins. Investigators from the Guardia Civil are now trying to clarify the background to the death. It has not been possible to establish the cause of death, and the rest of the crew have also been questioned. An autopsy will now determine the cause of death.

"We are shocked and saddened"

The deceased British woman is said to have been part of the crew responsible for the yacht's maintenance.

The ship in question is the superyacht "Lind", which costs the equivalent of around 28 million Swiss francs and belongs to the German chemical heir and billionaire Peter Alexander Wacker. A spokesperson for the company told Bild:"The Spanish authorities are now investigating this terrible accident. We are shocked and concerned."

The superyacht sails under the flag of the Cayman Islands and is over 50 meters long. It reaches a top speed of just over 15 knots and can accommodate up to ten guests and 13 crew members.

The "Lind" is equipped with an open-air cinema, a whirlpool, a gym and inflatable trampolines, among other things. Anyone wishing to charter the ship will have to fork out the equivalent of around CHF 310,000 per week in the high season.