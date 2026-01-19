The young driver signaled that he wanted to race with the other driver by hitting the gas several times. Keystone

An illegal racing attempt, no driver's license, cannabis - and a plainclothes patrol as a spectator: in Austria, a 22-year-old was caught by the police.

Keystone-SDA SDA

A 22-year-old man chose the wrong partners for an illegal street race in Graz (A) on Sunday evening. In the district of Gries, he revved his engine next to a police patrol car and accelerated sharply.

The police followed him and stopped him at the main station. The man had no driver's license but was carrying herbal cannabis. It also turned out that he had outstanding administrative fines in the four-digit euro range. He was reported several times.

The plainclothes patrol was on the Gürtel in the direction of the main railway station at around 7.40 p.m. when the driver of a high-powered car next to them apparently wanted to provoke a street race by repeatedly hitting the gas, accelerating sharply and revving the engine. As a result, he accelerated massively up to 106 km/h.

Cannabis in the car

When the car was stopped, it turned out that he was a 22-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation. There were two other men in the car with him, one also from the Russian Federation and one Somali.

During the check, the police noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. The driver then voluntarily handed over a small amount of herbal cannabis. He refused to undergo a clinical examination.