  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Full throttle to the police Young driver challenges police of all people to a street race

SDA

19.1.2026 - 09:35

The young driver signaled that he wanted to race with the other driver by hitting the gas several times.
The young driver signaled that he wanted to race with the other driver by hitting the gas several times.
Keystone

An illegal racing attempt, no driver's license, cannabis - and a plainclothes patrol as a spectator: in Austria, a 22-year-old was caught by the police.

Keystone-SDA

19.01.2026, 09:35

19.01.2026, 09:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 22-year-old Russian provoked an illegal street race in Graz (A) - right next to a police plainclothes patrol.
  • When he was stopped, it turned out that the man did not have a driver's license, was carrying cannabis and had outstanding administrative fines in the four-digit range.
  • The driver refused to undergo a clinical examination and was reported several times.
Show more

A 22-year-old man chose the wrong partners for an illegal street race in Graz (A) on Sunday evening. In the district of Gries, he revved his engine next to a police patrol car and accelerated sharply.

The police followed him and stopped him at the main station. The man had no driver's license but was carrying herbal cannabis. It also turned out that he had outstanding administrative fines in the four-digit euro range. He was reported several times.

The plainclothes patrol was on the Gürtel in the direction of the main railway station at around 7.40 p.m. when the driver of a high-powered car next to them apparently wanted to provoke a street race by repeatedly hitting the gas, accelerating sharply and revving the engine. As a result, he accelerated massively up to 106 km/h.

Cannabis in the car

When the car was stopped, it turned out that he was a 22-year-old citizen of the Russian Federation. There were two other men in the car with him, one also from the Russian Federation and one Somali.

During the check, the police noticed a strong smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle. The driver then voluntarily handed over a small amount of herbal cannabis. He refused to undergo a clinical examination.

More from the department

Precious metal. Gold and silver climb further records

Precious metalGold and silver climb further records

Latest news. At least 39 dead in Spain after train crash

Latest newsAt least 39 dead in Spain after train crash

Food waste. Swiss food bank saves 8500 tons of food from going to waste

Food wasteSwiss food bank saves 8500 tons of food from going to waste