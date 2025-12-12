A 27-year-old driver has been sentenced to prison. Symbolbild: Keystone

The Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeal of a young driver who fled from the Aargau police in 2022. The man was convicted of gross traffic offenses, among other things.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 27-year-old man has been sentenced to three years' imprisonment for a risky escape from the police.

The Federal Supreme Court dismissed his appeal and confirmed the sentence for gross traffic offenses, driving while unfit to drive, obstruction of public authority and damage to property.

The escape involved a ten-minute chase at excessive speed, running five red lights and ramming a police car. Show more

By fleeing from a police patrol in Aargau, a man from Basel has earned himself a three-year prison sentence. The Federal Supreme Court has rejected his appeal. The 27-year-old must serve one year. The remainder was imposed conditionally.

The additional fine of 180 daily rates of 80 francs was only just imposed conditionally, according to a ruling published by the Federal Supreme Court on Friday. The man was punished for the qualified gross violation of traffic regulations, driving while unfit to drive, obstruction of an official act and qualified damage to property.

The Federal Supreme Court rejected all of the young man's complaints and confirmed the decision of the Aargau High Court. Among other things, he criticized the level of the sentence. However, according to Switzerland's highest court, the lower court had assessed this correctly. The revocation of a conditional fine of 10 daily rates of 60 francs from 2021 also gives no cause for criticism.

Running five red lights

In August 2022, a police patrol noticed a driver on the A1 highway in the early hours of the morning because of his unsafe driving. The police overtook, got in front of him and switched on the "Police - Please follow" light. The young man did so until the police pulled onto a rest area exit. At that moment, the then 24-year-old stepped on the gas and gave chase for around ten minutes, which ultimately ended at Buchs train station in the canton of Zurich.

In the cul-de-sac there, the convict wanted to drive past the police car and rammed into it. As a result, the young driver's blood alcohol level was found to be too high. During the chase, the fugitive was not only driving too fast. He made several illegal maneuvers and ran five red lights.