A recent Swiss study shows that older employees in particular are willing to give their all on the job. Younger employees often feel uninspired, which can be costly.

A recently published study by Value Quest, the "Inspiring Workplace Index 2025", shows that many Swiss employees feel uninspired at work.

The difference between the age groups is particularly striking: While three quarters of those over 50 are motivated to give their best every day, the picture is somewhat different for those under 30. Only 46 percent of younger employees do not feel sufficiently inspired to fully contribute to their work.

The study, which surveyed 500 employees from Switzerland and Liechtenstein, also shows that uninspired employees cost companies 19 working days per person every year.

This is particularly difficult for companies when there is economic uncertainty, for example due to the trade war or the strong franc, according to the study.

Companies must offer more than just the right salary

However, the study warns against drawing the wrong conclusions. The results do not mean that younger employees are less committed. Rather, the poor scores show that companies need to create a working environment that also inspires young people.

"A secure job or free coffee are no longer enough today," says Kathrin Neumüller, head of the study. "If you want to retain and attract people, you have to offer more than just a decent salary."

The study also shows that inspired employees are more productive for an average of 38 minutes per day. Extrapolated over a year, this means that an uninspired working environment can cost a company almost an entire working month in productivity.