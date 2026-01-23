The teenager who critically injured a Jewish man in Zurich is appealing the ruling of the Dielsdorf Juvenile Court, which sentenced him to one year in prison for multiple counts of attempted murder.

On March 2, 2024, a 15-year-old at the time attempted to kill Jews in Zurich. He is now appealing his conviction (stock photo).

There were no further appeals, the court announced on Thursday. The sentence is the maximum penalty for juveniles under the age of 16. The Superior Court must now hear the case.

The then 15-year-old Swiss boy of Tunisian descent had attacked an Orthodox Jew with a knife on a public street in the city of Zurich on March 2, 2024, and seriously injured him.

Prior to that, he attempted to break into a synagogue with the intent of killing Jews. The teenager is said to have been radicalized online and to have declared his allegiance to the “Islamic State.”