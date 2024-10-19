  1. Residential Customers
Accident drama in Germany Young mother dies in Allgäu - father and child seriously injured

dpa

19.10.2024 - 20:40

A young woman has died in an accident in Oberallgäu.
Symbolbild: dpa

A young woman dies in an accident in Oberallgäu. Her husband and their toddler survive seriously injured.

A young mother has been fatally injured in a traffic accident in Oberallgäu. Her husband and their toddler survived the afternoon crash with serious injuries, according to the police in Kempten. It is still completely unclear how the accident happened.

The family was traveling on federal road 12 from Kaufbeuren in the direction of Kempten - the husband was at the wheel, the wife and child were in the back seat. Near the Wildpoldsried junction, the car then veered off the road to the left for an as yet unexplained reason and crashed head-on into a tree.

The young mother died at the scene of the accident. The father and child were taken to hospital. An expert was called to the scene to clarify the circumstances of the accident.

dpa