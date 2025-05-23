Beth Martin wanted to go on a family vacation in Turkey with her husband Luke and their two children. She never returned home. Gofundme

A 28-year-old British woman dies suddenly and unexpectedly under unexplained circumstances while on vacation in Turkey. The autopsy reveals: Her heart is missing. It was apparently removed after her death - without the knowledge of her relatives.

Gabriela Beck

Beth Martin complained of health problems shortly after arriving in Turkey, where she had planned to spend her vacation with her husband Luke and their two children, aged eight and five. She was admitted to hospital the very next day, where her condition deteriorated rapidly. She died one day after being admitted.

Her husband Luke was given very little information and was not allowed to see Beth. The family say they were kept in the dark about the seriousness of her condition - Luke was even accused by the Turkish authorities of having "poisoned" his wife. The medical circumstances that led to the young British woman's death remain unclear to this day.

A photo from happy days: Beth and Luke Martin at their wedding. Gofundme

An autopsy in the UK arranged by the family later revealed that Beth's heart had been removed in Turkey after her death, reports theDaily Mail, citing a GoFundMe page set up by friends to raise funds for the family. Disturbing detail: the heart was removed without the knowledge or consent of the relatives.

Organs can be harvested without consent

Beth's family is now desperately searching for answers as to how and why she died. The hospital is currently being investigated for possible negligence, the newspaper continues. There are allegations that the doctors may have administered penicillin to their patient, to which Beth was allergic.

However, there is currently no evidence that Beth Martin's heart was removed illegally. The official statement from the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) points out that under Turkish law, forensic doctors are allowed to take small tissue samples and organs for examination "without the consent of the family". "They are not automatically informed when this happens," the statement said. While organs are normally returned before a person's body is released, the FCDO adds, "in exceptional cases, body parts could be retained without permission".

"We want to know what really happened to Beth," the family wrote on the donation platform Gofundme. "And we won't stop until we have answers." Gofundme

Luke had to pay for the repatriation of the body himself. In Istanbul, the family was under pressure to cremate or bury Beth within 24 hours. Instead, they opted to have the body brought to the UK - despite the considerable cost.

"Two weeks ago, my wife, two children and I left for a family vacation in Turkey. Only three of us returned," Luke wrote on social media on May 11.