Men move out later Young people in Switzerland are living with their parents for longer

13.10.2025 - 23:48

At the age of just under 23, half of the Swiss population has moved out of their parents' home. (symbolic image)
At the age of just under 23, half of the Swiss population has moved out of their parents' home. (symbolic image)
Young Swiss people are living with their parents for longer than 20 years ago. While it takes 23.7 years for half of the younger cohorts to move out, the older ones did so almost two years earlier.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Young people in Switzerland today leave home on average around two years later than they did 20 years ago.
  • Men stay at home longer than women, and education, language region and nationality also influence the time of moving out.
  • Most people leave their parental home between the ages of 20 and 30, whereby people are considered to have moved out if they no longer live with their parents for at least four days a week.
An analysis published on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) shows that young people in Switzerland today leave home on average around two years later than they did 20 years ago. The researchers compared people born between 1988 and 2007 with those born between 1968 and 1987.

In addition to the year of birth, gender also plays an important role in the time of moving out, as an analysis of the data shows. For men, it takes an average of one and a half years longer than for women until half have moved out. Other factors include level of education, language region and nationality.

The bottom line is that most young people in Switzerland leave home between the ages of 20 and 30. According to the FSO, a person is considered to have left home if they live with neither parent for four or more days a week.

