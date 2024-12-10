Money is a taboo subject in many Swiss families. Symbolbild: Keystone

The topic of inheritance is often not addressed in good time in Switzerland. According to a survey by Raiffeisen Switzerland, only a few people plan their inheritance specifically and in good time.

Despite the desire for early settlement, only 46% of 51 to 79 year olds have settled their estate and early inheritance preferences remain rare. Young adults prefer inheritance preferences for property, but only 17% of decedents are willing to pass on their assets early.

"Most only deal with inheritance when they are confronted with it themselves," according to a study published on Tuesday. Most descendants do not usually receive an inheritance until they are over 50.

An inheritance is therefore usually a late windfall, which also means that a good third choose the generation after next, i.e. their grandchildren, as beneficiaries.

In general, however, most people are rather late with their inheritance planning. According to the Raiffeisen survey, only 46% of 51- to 79-year-olds have already made arrangements for their estate.

Advance inheritance remains a pipe dream

However, many of those surveyed would like to make early arrangements. More than a third of 18 to 30-year-olds stated that they would even prefer an advance withdrawal. Half of them would use the advance inheritance for real estate.

According to the survey, enabling the purchase of an apartment or house with the inheritance also corresponds to the wishes of the testators. However, only 17% of those surveyed want to grant their descendants an advance inheritance. In fact, most of them only want to pass on their assets after their death.

According to the information provided, 1,151 people were surveyed for this poll conducted by Raiffeisen Switzerland and the ZHAW School of Management and Law.

