A child from Bavaria disappears from the slopes in front of her father. When he is finally found, he is barely conscious.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A twelve-year-old skier from Upper Bavaria was only discovered several hours after a serious accident in Tyrol with serious injuries in a ditch.

She suffered several fractures in the accident.

Investigators do not yet know why the girl fell over the edge of the piste into the ditch. Show more

A twelve-year-old skier from Upper Bavaria was only discovered several hours after a serious accident in Tyrol with serious injuries in a ditch. As the Austrian police announced on Sunday, the girl from the district of Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm suffered several fractures.

The girl's 40-year-old father had reportedly lost sight of his daughter the day before in the St. Johann ski resort when she skied down a slope about 100 meters in front of him. The father alerted the emergency services and set out to search for her himself.

Severely hypothermic and no longer fully conscious

Around three and a half hours later, an alpine police officer found the girl in a ditch covered in water, around 200 meters below the spot where the father had last seen his daughter on a hilltop. The twelve-year-old was severely hypothermic and no longer fully conscious, it was reported. She was flown to a clinic in Innsbruck.

Investigators do not yet know why the girl fell over the edge of the slope into the ditch. It is possible that the skier was traveling at excessive speed, according to the police.