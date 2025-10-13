At the age of just under 23, half of the Swiss population has moved out of their parents' home. (symbolic image) Keystone

Young people in Switzerland are living with their parents for longer than 20 years ago. While it takes 23.7 years for half of the younger cohorts to move out, the older ones did so almost two years earlier.

Keystone-SDA SDA

These are the findings of an analysis published on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). The researchers compared people born between 1988 and 2007 with those born between 1968 and 1987.

In addition to the year of birth, gender also plays an important role in the time of moving out, as an analysis of the data shows. For men, it takes an average of one and a half years longer than for women until half have moved out. Other factors include level of education, language region and nationality.

The bottom line is that most young people in Switzerland leave home between the ages of 20 and 30. According to the FSO, a person is considered to have left home if they live with neither parent for four or more days a week.