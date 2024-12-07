A young woman was seriously injured by a bull in Gottshaus TG. Symbolbild: sda

A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured by a bull in Gottshaus TG on Saturday morning. She was doing cleaning work in a stable when she was attacked by the animal and pushed against a fence.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 23-year-old woman was seriously injured by a bull in Gottshaus TG.

She was doing cleaning work in a stable when she was pushed against a fence.

The woman had to be flown to hospital by air ambulance. Show more

The woman had to be flown to hospital by air ambulance, according to the Thurgau cantonal police. The exact circumstances of the incident are still being clarified.

SDA