One call, one familiar number - and 50,000 francs are gone. A man from Winterthur becomes a victim of telephone fraud with a fake phone number. The case shows how perfidious "spoofing" works.

Andreas Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fraudsters use manipulated telephone numbers to fake trustworthy Swiss connections and trick victims into disclosing sensitive data.

This was the undoing of a 27-year-old who lost 50,000 francs as a result of this scam.

Telephone fraud is on the rise: in 2025, the authorities registered almost 17,000 fraudulent calls and hundreds of misused telephone numbers. New rules aim to curb spoofing. Show more

It was a short call that changed everything: for Alex Baumann from Winterthur, a phone call in the summer of 2024 ended with a loss of 50,000 francs, reports the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper. The 27-year-old project manager had answered a call from an unknown number in Zurich - and became the victim of a sophisticated telephone scam.

An alleged employee of his bank asked for his date of birth and account balance and claimed to be concerned about a suspicious transfer. After a second phone call, Baumann, whose real name is not Baumann, was asked to check his computer for malware by scanning a QR code with his authentication app.

And then his account was already emptied.

The perfidious thing was that the victim had not suspected the calls because he had even googled the number beforehand. It belonged to a branch of his bank. It all seemed plausible.

Telephone fraud has been on the rise for years

The case highlights a growing problem: so-called "spoofing". This involves fraudsters using special computer programs to manipulate their telephone number so that a seemingly trustworthy Swiss number appears on the display of the person being called. In reality, the calls often come from abroad and are part of organized scams.

"Spoofing" has been on the rise for years. According to the Federal Office for Cybersecurity (Bacs), a total of 467 reports were received in 2025 in which telephone numbers were misused. The authorities also registered almost 17,000 fraudulent calls - where spoofed numbers also often play a role.

"Spoofing": How to protect yourself from telephone fraud Hang up immediately if you receive an unexpected request for money, valuables or personal data.

Do not allow yourself to be put under pressure : Scammers often create stress (e.g. "Your account has been hacked", "Grandchildren in custody").

Never give out any data if you are asked for your e-banking access, credit card numbers or passwords over the phone.

The real police never call the emergency number 117 and never ask for money or valuables over the phone.

If you have any doubts, use the callback trick : hang up and call the official number of the authority or bank yourself. Don't use the phone's call-back function, however, but look up the numbers yourself.

Don't be a yes-man: Try not to give affirmative answers ("yes") on the phone. This could be recorded and misused. Show more

New rules for telecom providers

To curb the scam, the Federal Office of Communications (OFCOM) has introduced new rules. Since January, telecoms providers have had to either block calls from abroad that appear with a Swiss landline number or mark them as anonymous. From July, this will also apply to mobile numbers.

Austria has shown that this regulation can work. The law there already stipulates that providers are no longer allowed to put calls through with fake Austrian numbers, even if they are marked as anonymous. According to the responsible regulatory authority, complaints have fallen to practically zero since the introduction of this rule.

This is probably little consolation for Alex Baumann. He has still not received his money back. The police have not been able to find out who called him using a "spoofed" Swiss landline number.