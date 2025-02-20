How to save on your tax return. KEYSTONE

Saving taxes doesn't have to be complicated: If you use your pension provision cleverly, plan renovations correctly or deduct donations, you can save thousands of francs a year. These are the best tips.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Tax returns are due again. blue News shows you how and where you can make the best savings.

Pillar 3a and pension fund: deposits reduce taxable income.

Commuter deductions, training costs, renovations and maintenance costs are tax-deductible.

A change of residence can reduce taxes, while clever succession planning and company sales help to avoid high taxes. Show more

With the right strategy, saving taxes in Switzerland is easier than you might think. There are numerous opportunities for optimization, particularly in the areas of retirement provision, real estate and company management. Those who plan ahead can often save thousands of francs. Here are ten tried-and-tested tips that employees, the self-employed and entrepreneurs can use to reduce their tax burden in a targeted manner.

vermoegenszentrum.ch and Comparis have compiled numerous tips, blue News provides you with an overview.

One tip first: If you want to save money and don't want to teach yourself, it's best to seek tax advice. It can be worth having an expert take a look at your tax return.

Payments into pillar 3a

Pillar 3a is a tied form of pension provision that allows up to CHF 7056 (as of 2025) to be deducted from tax each year. For self-employed persons without a pension fund, the maximum amount is 20 percent of net income, up to a maximum of CHF 35,280. These payments reduce your taxable income and at the same time support your retirement provision.

The capital payment tax is progressive - the higher the amount, the higher the tax. If you spread your 3a assets over several accounts, you can withdraw them in stages and thus save tax. It is therefore advisable to open several 3a accounts at an early stage in order to have more flexibility when withdrawing later.

Claiming professional expenses

If you commute, you can deduct travel costs to work under certain conditions. Meal costs are tax-deductible if there is no subsidized canteen.

Costs that are related to your professional activity can therefore be deducted. For example, travel costs of up to CHF 3,200 per year can be deducted for direct federal tax purposes.

However, if you prefer to work from home, you don't need to worry: Home office costs (e.g. study, laptop) can also be deducted for tax purposes in many cases.

Deduct further training costs

A thirst for knowledge and hard work is rewarded when it comes to taxes. This is because expenses for work-related training and further education are tax-deductible up to a certain amount.

Up to CHF 12,900 per year can be claimed for direct federal tax purposes. This includes course fees, specialist literature and other costs associated with further training.

Take insurance premiums into account

Insurance costs money every year. But don't worry: you can normally declare them on your tax return.

Premiums for health, accident and life insurance can be deducted from your income up to a fixed maximum. For direct federal tax, the maximum deduction is CHF 1,800 for single people and CHF 3,600 for married couples. It is important to know the exact deduction amounts in your canton of residence, as these can vary.

Deducting debt interest

If you have debts, you can deduct them. sda

If you finance your home with a mortgage or loan, you can also save money on your tax returns.

Interest that you pay on private debts such as mortgages or loans is deductible. However, there are maximum limits that can vary depending on the canton. It may therefore be worth checking the specific regulations in your canton of residence to determine the maximum deduction.

Donations to charitable organizations

If you are generous and have a heart for charitable organizations, it's probably not just your conscience and karma that will thank you. You can also benefit from this in your tax return.

Donations to recognized charitable institutions can be deducted up to a certain percentage of your income. Up to 20 percent of net income is deductible for direct federal tax purposes. This allows you to do good and reduce your tax burden at the same time.

Deduct illness and accident costs

Have you had a difficult year and have been running from doctor to therapist? Then you can get the money back on your taxes.

Extraordinary medical expenses that are not covered by insurance can be claimed for tax purposes. Costs that exceed 5 percent of net income are deductible for direct federal tax purposes. These include dental costs, therapies and other necessary medical treatment.

Renovation costs for properties

A conversion or renovation costs money, but can also be declared for tax purposes. This will save you money.

Expenses for the maintenance and renovation of owner-occupied or rented properties can be deducted. It is advisable to spread major renovations over several years to make the most of the tax advantage. Investments that increase the value of the property may also be deductible.

Use child and education deductions

Parents take note: If you didn't already know, expenses for children can be declared on your tax return.

You can deduct a fixed amount from your taxable income for each dependent child. In addition, costs for your children's education, such as school fees or tuition fees, can be claimed up to a certain limit. For direct federal tax, the child deduction is CHF 6,500 per child.

Tax optimization for entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs have particularly attractive opportunities to reduce their tax burden through pension provision.

Self-employed persons with an income of over CHF 150,000 should definitely join a pension fund to enable higher payments and deductions.

Owners of an AG or GmbH can achieve considerable tax savings by cleverly structuring their salary and dividend ratio and through tailor-made pension solutions. A high salary also means higher tax-deductible payments into the pension fund. This can be advantageous in the long term.

Save taxes on retirement

The choice between a lump-sum withdrawal or a pension has significant tax implications.

Lump-sum withdrawals from the pension fund are taxed once at a reduced rate - often a more favorable solution than the annual income tax on pension payments.

The capital payment tax varies greatly depending on where you live. A single person with assets of CHF 1 million, for example, saves around CHF 60,000 in Appenzell compared to Zurich. Staggered withdrawals over several years further reduce the tax burden. An early change of residence or a strategic staggering of payments can save thousands of francs.

Plan the sale of your company strategically

Anyone selling their company should consider the tax consequences at an early stage.

Sole proprietorships should be converted into an AG or GmbH at least five years before the sale - otherwise there is a risk of subsequent taxation of hidden reserves. When selling an AG or GmbH to a third party, no income tax or social security contributions are due if the entire company is sold.

Anyone planning a succession plan within the family should consider a sale structure instead of a gift - this is often more advantageous from a tax perspective. The right planning can make the difference between a tax-free transfer and a high tax burden.

Making clever use of real estate

Homeowners can reduce their tax burden with simple strategies.

Indirect amortization via pillar 3a is often more advantageous from a tax perspective than a direct repayment of the mortgage. Maintenance costs can be deducted annually.

Owners can choose each year between an effective deduction for maintenance costs or a flat-rate deduction - depending on the situation, one or the other is more worthwhile. A financial planner can help you find the best strategy for maintenance costs and mortgages.

Plan inheritances and gifts well

Spouses and direct descendants do not pay inheritance tax in almost all cantons. However, unrelated heirs or cohabiting partners can be faced with high tax charges. Early gifts or foundations can help to minimize the tax burden.

So if you structure your assets early on, you can avoid high inheritance tax.

Change of residence: a move can be worthwhile

Tax rates in Switzerland vary greatly - not only for income, but also for capital payments, assets and real estate. A change of residence can bring considerable savings, but must be carefully calculated, as higher living costs can cancel out the tax advantage.

For example, health insurance premiums can rise depending on where you live. This means: find a place of residence where the tax rate is low and the cost of living is also low.

Anyone considering a move should consult a tax advisor to take all factors into account.