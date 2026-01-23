Janine Bunte, the head of Swiss Youth Hostels, has criticized local communities for their handling of overtourism. “They make their living from tourism, yet they complain about the large number of visitors,” Bunte told *Blick*. She called for the problems to be addressed head-on.

"We have to call the problems by their name," Janine Bunte, head of Swiss Youth Hostels, told *Blick*. (File photo)

Many municipalities have failed to define a tourism strategy, Bunte said in the interview published on Saturday. Redistributing visitors requires the cooperation of municipalities, tourism organizations, and service providers.

“We need to have the courage to say ‘stop’ sometimes,” said the head of Swiss Youth Hostels. She is also president of Parahotellerie Schweiz. She noted that the discussion is often avoided at the moment. However, she said, no solution can be found without identifying the problem.

Bunte expressed sympathy for those affected by overcrowded accommodations: “It’s unbearable.” She sees it as a societal phenomenon that people are becoming less considerate of one another. According to Bunte, this has nothing to do with nationality. The youth hostels are seeking to engage in dialogue with their guests. “But we’re a place to stay, not a reform school,” she said.