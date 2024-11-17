People stand gathered in front of the Vela Celeste, a settlement in the Scampia district of Naples. Bild: Salvatore Laporta/Kontrolab/IPA via ZUMA Press/dpa

Violence among young people is escalating in Naples, plunging the city into a crisis. The latest incidents have alarmed civil society and prompted calls for government measures.

Three teenagers have been shot dead in Naples and the surrounding area in the space of just 17 days.

The perpetrators are also teenagers, leaving society shocked and helpless. Show more

In a suburb of Naples, a dispute over an expensive shoe began and ended in tragedy. One teenager stepped on another's 500-euro shoe, which led to a scuffle. The 19-year-old Santo R., who tried to mediate, was fatally shot. The alleged perpetrator, a 17-year-old who had recently been released from juvenile prison, fled and later met up with friends as if nothing had happened.

A wave of violence

Three teenagers were shot dead in Naples and the surrounding area in the space of just 17 days. In addition to Santo R., 15-year-old Emanuele T. and 18-year-old Arcangelo C. also fell victim to the violence. The perpetrators are also teenagers, leaving society shocked and helpless. The brutality of the crimes, in which firearms are now increasingly being used, is disturbing.

Naples has long struggled with a bad reputation for violence and crime. The danger is particularly high in outlying districts such as Scampia and Secondigliano, which are known for mafia activity. The availability of weapons, which can be easily purchased in these neighborhoods or even online, exacerbates the situation.

The role of the Camorra

The killings are often linked to the Neapolitan mafia, the Camorra. It is increasingly recruiting young men for its criminal activities. The writer Roberto Saviano emphasizes that these young people are often more violent and unscrupulous than older members. However, there is no evidence of mafia connections in the latest incidents, but rather personal conflicts.

Lack of prospects and social problems

High unemployment and illegal employment in Naples contribute to the lack of prospects for young people. Many leave school without any qualifications, which further exacerbates the situation. Santo R.'s aunt criticizes the lack of state support and calls for more hope and prospects for young people.

State reactions and demands

Following the fatal incidents, Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi visited Naples and announced measures against youth violence, including more police presence and surveillance. However, many citizens doubt the effectiveness of these measures. Santo R.'s aunt calls for a rethink and emphasizes the need to teach young people values such as hard work and effort in order to keep them away from crime.

