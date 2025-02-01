Advertising flickered across Swiss television screens for the first time 60 years ago. Today's marketing giants such as Ovomaltine and Coop took their first steps in black and white.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you 60 years ago, the Swiss Federal Council approved the introduction of commercial television.

Advertising saved television, which could no longer be financed by fees alone.

The first advertising block was broadcast on February 1, 1965 at 7.25 pm.

The commercials came from Ovomaltine, Coop, Opel, Lindt and Pepsi, among others.

30 seconds cost 3600 francs, which is equivalent to around 13,700 francs today. Show more

Today, celebrities advertise well-known brands on television. Some of the mini films are polished to a high gloss, contain elaborate computer animations or tell sophisticated short stories. Of course, there is also clumsy advertising. But the industry has developed enormously, both financially and in terms of quality.

From today's perspective, it is all the more amusing to watch the first commercials on Swiss television from 1965. Of course, the technology was not yet ready.

Nevertheless, some brands dared to use small animations. The woman appears as an object of desire or a cooking housewife. And the slogans were not exactly bursting with wit and originality.

Advertising saved television

At the time, the Federal Council approved the broadcasting of advertising because television could no longer finance itself through license fees alone. At the time, companies paid 3,600 francs for 30 seconds of airtime. This corresponds to a value of CHF 13,700 in 2025.

Today, companies are involved from around CHF 3000. However, this can vary greatly depending on the time of day, program and target group.

