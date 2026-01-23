Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has strongly condemned the latest Ukrainian attacks on various targets in Russia. “Kyiv is currently suffering a military defeat and is unable to turn the tide of the war, so it is taking its frustration out on the civilian population,” she was quoted as saying by the state news agency TASS. Both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “his Western backers” should know that they will “pay dearly for every crime.”

Zakharova, who is known for her sharp rhetoric, focused primarily on the recent Ukrainian attacks in Kirov and in the Moscow-controlled Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainian combat drones struck an arms manufacturer in Kirov on Thursday night. Regional Governor Alexander Sokolov reported that a missile strike had hit a factory in the city, located nearly 800 kilometers northeast of Moscow. He later stated that the attacks had killed six people and injured 26.

According to the occupying authorities in the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region in southern Ukraine, at least twelve people were killed in Ukrainian drone attacks. Another 19 people were injured, said Yevgeny Balizki, the head of the administration appointed by Moscow. According to this account, the nighttime attack struck a tourist facility in the village of Kyrylivka. The information cannot be independently verified.

Zakharova accused Ukraine of “cold-bloodedly” attacking the Russian civilian population and thereby revealing its “brutal Nazi grin” to the world. For over four years, Russian forces have been waging a destructive war of aggression against Ukraine. Recently, the Russian army has increasingly targeted civilian sites, causing heavy casualties among the Ukrainian population.