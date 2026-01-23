Five years after the catastrophic flooding, Ingo Zamperoni is hosting “Tagesthemen” live from the Ahr Valley—featuring reports on the reconstruction efforts and interviews with those affected.

Ingo Zamperoni is hosting the "Tagesthemen" program from the Ahr Valley to mark the anniversary of the flood disaster. (File photo)

To mark the fifth anniversary of the catastrophic flooding in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, ARD’s “Tagesthemen” will broadcast live from the Ahr Valley on Monday (9:55 p.m.). To mark the occasion, host Ingo Zamperoni will travel to Altenahr in the Ahrweiler district, according to ARD.

“The program from Altenahr underscores how important it is to take another look and find out what has become of those affected and the region in the wake of such a disaster,” said Marcus Bornheim, chief editor of ARD-aktuell, according to the press release.

Zamperoni will look back on the night of the flood disaster during the program and set out on his own to search for clues, according to reports. The program will be supplemented by a report from Erftstadt and Bad Münstereifel, as well as segments on the status of reconstruction in North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

"Tagesthemen" on the Road

The “Tagesthemen” team usually broadcasts from a studio in Hamburg. However, there have been several exceptions in which the news program was hosted entirely or partially from off-site locations. For example, in 2023, Zamperoni went on air from the Isar 2 nuclear power plant near Landshut to mark Germany’s historic phase-out of nuclear energy. In 2020, there was a “Tagesthemen” broadcast from Washington, D.C., on the occasion of the U.S. elections, and in 2022, a live broadcast from Kyiv, Ukraine.

"Tagesthemen" will be broadcast live on Das Erste on July 13 at 9:55 p.m. After the broadcast, the program will also be available in the ARD Media Library and on "tagesschau.de."