Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier died in a mountaineering accident in Pakistan. Bild: Martin Schutt/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier, who died in an accident, also worked as a TV expert for ZDF. A colleague received the news of her death during a live broadcast.

ZDF commentator Volker Grube learned of Laura Dahlmeier's accidental death during a live broadcast.

Grube and the former biathlete Dahlmeier, who had recently appeared as a TV expert, were colleagues at ZDF.

Dahlmeier had a fatal accident while mountaineering in Pakistan on Monday. Show more

Sports commentator Volker Grube learned of the accidental death of former biathlete Laura Dahlmeier during a live broadcast of the World Swimming Championships in Singapore. The 31-year-old, who died in a mountaineering accident in Pakistan, was his colleague at ZDF.

Dahlmeier had worked as an expert on the channel's biathlon broadcasts in recent years. Grube has been the main commentator for the ski hunters' races since last season.

"Dear viewers, I just got the breaking news on my cell phone that our dear colleague Laura Dahlmeier has died in this accident, as confirmed by her management," said Grube during the live broadcast. "Please forgive me for slowing down a bit now. Some people know that I've also been commentating on biathlon since this season, and I've gotten to know and appreciate her."

"It's not easy for me to carry on right now"

The commentator added: "It's not easy for me to carry on right now, but it has to be done. We're going through with it now. We are all very, very sad in the team and in the ZDF sports editorial team."

At the end of the swimming broadcast, ZDF decided not to show pictures of two award ceremonies. "I hope you will bear with us. We will now use the moment to take a deep breath," said Grube. "We did this professionally, as we should have. But now it's time to process the whole thing."