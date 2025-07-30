Sports commentator Volker Grube learned of the accidental death of former biathlete Laura Dahlmeier during a live broadcast of the World Swimming Championships in Singapore. The 31-year-old, who died in a mountaineering accident in Pakistan, was his colleague at ZDF.
Dahlmeier had worked as an expert on the channel's biathlon broadcasts in recent years. Grube has been the main commentator for the ski hunters' races since last season.
"Dear viewers, I just got the breaking news on my cell phone that our dear colleague Laura Dahlmeier has died in this accident, as confirmed by her management," said Grube during the live broadcast. "Please forgive me for slowing down a bit now. Some people know that I've also been commentating on biathlon since this season, and I've gotten to know and appreciate her."
"It's not easy for me to carry on right now"
The commentator added: "It's not easy for me to carry on right now, but it has to be done. We're going through with it now. We are all very, very sad in the team and in the ZDF sports editorial team."
At the end of the swimming broadcast, ZDF decided not to show pictures of two award ceremonies. "I hope you will bear with us. We will now use the moment to take a deep breath," said Grube. "We did this professionally, as we should have. But now it's time to process the whole thing."