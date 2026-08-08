Serbia’s government is considered loyal to Moscow, and Ukraine is embroiled in a war with Russia—yet both countries wish to cooperate more closely. Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić discussed this with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was visiting Belgrade for the first time. They also discussed both countries’ future path toward EU membership.

Military cooperation with Ukraine was not on the agenda, as Vucic emphasized at a press conference. He denied that Serbia intended to build drones in collaboration with Ukraine. However, Vucic said that such cooperation was planned with Israel. Representatives from both countries signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in agriculture and food security. A free trade agreement is to be drafted by the end of the year, Zelenskyy said. He also thanked Serbia for its humanitarian aid in the medical and energy sectors in Ukraine.

Belgrade and Kyiv do not recognize Kosovo

Vucic stated that his country supports Ukraine’s territorial integrity. He thanked Kyiv for doing the same in Serbia’s case: “We are grateful to Ukraine for supporting Serbia’s territorial integrity,” he said. Vucic did not mention the former Serbian province of Kosovo, which declared its independence in 2008 following a bloody war—but he was clearly alluding to it. Most EU member states recognize Kosovo’s secession, but Serbia does not—nor does Ukraine. Kyiv does not want to set a precedent that could be used to justify the secession of the Donbas region and the Crimean Peninsula, both of which are claimed by Russia.

Just three weeks ago, Vucic was hesitant to provide aid to Ukraine

Prior to that, Vucic and Zelenskyy had met several times at summits in other European countries. It wasn’t until mid-July that they came together at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Kyiv—along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. At that summit, Vucic was the only participant who refused to sign a joint statement on continued support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia.

Serbia maintains good relations with Russia and is one of the few European countries that has not joined the EU sanctions against Moscow. At the same time, the Balkan country is supplying weapons to Ukraine without officially admitting it.