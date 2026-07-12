Politics Zelenskyy Announces Cabinet Reshuffle in Ukraine

HANDOUT – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister, Yulia Svyridenko. After their meeting, the president announced that she should reshuffle the government. (File photo) Photo: ---/APA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only and only with full attribution of the above credit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced a cabinet reshuffle. He cited, among other reasons, a shift in foreign policy strategy aimed at strengthening relations with key partners. He said he had also discussed the matter with Prime Minister Yulia Svyridenko. “We have determined that a reshuffle of the Cabinet of Ministers is necessary for this change,” he wrote on Telegram. He thanked Svyridenko for her dedication and announced that he would offer her the position of leading diplomatic relations with Ukraine’s most important partners.