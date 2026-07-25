Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects North Korea to support Russia in the war against Ukraine with additional troops and heavy weapons. Among other things, Russia is preparing to station another 30,000 North Korean soldiers in the Voronezh region. In addition, Pyongyang intends to supply Russia with more launch pads for ballistic missiles, Zelenskyy said in his evening video address.

This is part of Moscow's war plans for the coming fall. According to Ukrainian intelligence findings, which Zelenskyy cited in his video, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin still has no intention of making peace.

Zelenskyy characterized North Korea’s planned support for Moscow as a threat primarily to Asia. “Russia is helping North Korea learn how to wage war, upgrading its weapons, and giving the country experience in the actual use of weapons,” Zelenskyy said. “All of this poses a threat to anyone in Asia who is within range of North Korean missiles.”

North Korea had already participated in Russia’s war against Ukraine the previous year with up to 15,000 soldiers. The soldiers helped Moscow recapture territory controlled by Ukraine in a surprise offensive near Kursk. According to unofficial estimates, at least 2,000 North Koreans were killed in the process.

Moscow and Pyongyang are bound by a strategic partnership agreement. The foreign ministers of both countries reaffirmed the close partnership between their nations just a few days ago.