According to its own statements, the Ukrainian government expects that Russia could receive far more troops from North Korea to support its war of aggression than previously assumed. “The decision has now been made to deploy 30,000 to 50,000 North Koreans on Russian territory,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Saturday on the online platform X.

ARCHIVE – Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, arrives at the EU summit, the meeting of the heads of state and government of the European Union. Photo: Michael Kappeler/dpa

In July, citing intelligence reports, he had spoken of 30,000 additional North Korean soldiers; now, instead of that figure, he cited a significantly larger range. Zelenskyy’s claims could not be independently verified, and he did not disclose the source of his account.

According to the president, North Korea’s involvement in the war in Ukraine also poses a threat to Asian countries. “It is absolutely clear that North Korea will continue to expand its expertise in modern warfare and will receive licenses and all kinds of military resources from Russia,” the Ukrainian president added.

Zelenskyy Hopes for Closer Cooperation with South Korea

Ukraine is particularly hoping for closer cooperation with South Korea. Specifically, Zelenskyy is seeking support from the government in Seoul regarding air defense systems. In return, Ukraine is willing to cooperate in the field of drones, where it has gained extensive experience during its four-and-a-half-year fight against the Russian invaders.

Although South Korea has provided political support to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s war of aggression in February 2022 and has largely joined the international sanctions against Russia, it exports weapons systems to Poland and other NATO members but does not sell them directly to Ukraine. South Korea’s acting President Lee Jae Myung faces a dilemma: On the one hand, he is seeking closer ties with the European Union and NATO. At the same time, he wants to improve his country’s relations with North Korea.

North Korea had already participated in Russia’s war against Ukraine the previous year with an estimated force of up to 15,000 soldiers. The soldiers helped the Russian army recapture territory controlled by Ukraine in a surprise offensive near Kursk. According to unofficial estimates, at least 2,000 North Koreans were killed in the process.

Moscow and Pyongyang are bound by a strategic partnership agreement. The foreign ministers of both countries reaffirmed their countries' close cooperation just a few weeks ago.