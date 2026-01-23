According to Ukrainian sources, U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the air defense capabilities of Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia. During the meeting at the White House, the focus was on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense against Russian missile attacks, Zelenskyy said on the platform X. “The president and I discussed licenses for the production of Patriot interceptor missiles and other measures that could help,” he wrote.

ARCHIVE – U.S. President Donald Trump (right) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office of the White House. Photo: Mystyslav Chernov/AP/dpa

In addition, the goal was to revive diplomatic efforts to end the war. “I am grateful to the United States for its steadfast support,” Zelenskyy said. The U.S. sees itself as a mediator in the war—but its efforts to bring the war to an end have recently taken a back seat, partly as a result of its own conflict with Iran.

The conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy took place behind closed doors and, according to U.S. media reports, lasted a little over an hour.

Trump and Zelenskyy have met frequently in recent weeks: earlier this month at the NATO summit in Ankara and in mid-June at the G7 summit in Évian, France. At both summits, the U.S. also presented joint positions on the war in Ukraine. Trump also emphasized in Ankara that he has a good relationship with his Ukrainian counterpart.

After meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump will also welcome Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Washington. All three are expected to attend a memorial service for the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham. Graham was regarded as a key supporter of both Ukraine and Israel in the U.S. Congress.