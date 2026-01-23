Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was received by Britain’s new Prime Minister Andy Burnham as his first international guest. The choice of visitor was no coincidence, Burnham said during the meeting in the southern English port city of Portsmouth, where he welcomed the Ukrainian leader at a naval base in the shadow of the aircraft carrier “HMS Queen Elizabeth.” The aim was to send a clear message that the United Kingdom stands 100 percent with Ukraine. The Social Democrat politician promised that he would fully honor every single commitment made by his country.

Protection for Ukrainian Drones

Burnham is thus continuing the approach of his predecessors, who—regardless of their party affiliation—had each positioned themselves as the Ukrainian president’s closest Western allies. Zelenskyy emphasized that the relationship between the two countries is “stronger than ever.”

The British prime minister also announced that Ukraine would be granted the right to produce, within its own borders, a system developed in the United Kingdom to protect drones from jammers. Burnham said the system, known as “Stone Cloak,” is about the size of a tablet computer and prevents drones from being intercepted. According to the British government, thousands of these devices have already been delivered to Ukraine.