Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has once again accused Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin of planning a large-scale mobilization. The mass recruitment of soldiers is being prepared for the fall, immediately after the parliamentary elections in September, Zelenskyy said in an evening video message, citing intelligence reports and Russian documents.

He claimed that by the end of the year, the number would be several hundred thousand Russians, and roughly the same number again next year. Putin wants to give the impression that Russians supposedly support the war against his country. Russia invaded Ukraine more than four years ago.

The nationwide parliamentary election in Russia is scheduled for September 18–20. Just the day before, the liberal opposition party Yabloko—the only party that openly opposes Russia’s war of aggression—had been barred from participating.

There is no way to independently verify Zelenskyy’s claims. In the past, Kyiv has repeatedly accused Moscow of preparing another mobilization, even though none actually took place. However, the question of whether there will be a new wave of mobilization this fall is also the subject of much discussion among observers. During the large-scale mobilization in the fall of 2022, approximately 300,000 men were drafted.