Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his military leaders, has set new targets for long-range drones to make it more difficult for Russia to continue the war. The main goal is to pressure Russia into a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Zelenskyy reported on Facebook following the commanders’ meeting.

“We have presented the Russian leadership with all the necessary proposals to end the war with an honorable peace,” Zelenskyy wrote. Kyiv’s partners have been informed. In his view, Ukraine’s current approach is helping to “create the conditions for genuine diplomacy.”

Zelenskyy highlighted the effectiveness and increased strike range of the new Ukrainian drones. “The range of the attacks is already more than 3,000 kilometers, and we are continuing to expand our capabilities to operate over greater distances,” Zelenskyy emphasized. This means that the strategic depth of the Russian hinterland is no longer an advantage for Russia. In over 1,000 missions this year, refineries, arms factories, and key components of the Russian logistics network have been struck.

The Ukrainian military has recently been stepping up its use of drone strikes against targets deep inside Russian territory. Among other things, this has made it more difficult to supply fuel not only to the front lines but also to other parts of Russia. In addition, the Russian population is increasingly realizing that the “special military operation”—as Moscow calls its war of aggression against Ukraine—is no longer limited to its neighboring country.