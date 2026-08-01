A Russian ship sank in the Sea of Azov following a Ukrainian attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on Telegram about attacks in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. He provided details about a ship with a cargo capacity of 100,000 metric tons that was sailing under the Russian flag and sank “thanks to the accuracy” of the Ukrainian armed forces.

On the Russian side, the state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom confirmed the sinking of the ship. According to Rosatom, the ship belongs to FESCO, a logistics company subject to EU sanctions, which in turn is owned by Rosatom. The ship was reportedly attacked by two drones more than 200 kilometers off the coast of Novorossiysk.

“It was a completely ordinary, civilian container ship transporting civilian cargo in international waters,” Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev is quoted as saying. He accused Kyiv of piracy and maritime robbery. The 17 crew members were reportedly rescued by another ship and naval aviators from the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Ukraine Sets Its Sights on the Oil Industry Once Again

Zelenskyy also stated that infrastructure at three refineries in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan had been hit. The republic’s leader, Radi Khabirov, reported on Telegram that debris from a downed Ukrainian drone had crashed into an industrial area in Ufa. He mentioned that smoke had formed as a result, but that there were no injuries.

Unverifiable photos and videos purporting to show fires and columns of smoke rising kilometers high were circulating on social media.

Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion for more than four years, including through counterattacks deep inside Russian territory. By targeting the Russian oil industry, it aims to disrupt fuel supplies to Russian troops and deplete Moscow’s war chest. Most recently, Kyiv used drone strikes to largely paralyze Russian shipping in the Black and Azov Seas.