A few days ago, ammunition depots near Kyiv were destroyed in a Russian missile attack—now Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to punish the officials responsible. It was clearly prohibited to establish depots in the town of Vyshneve, “yet all these regulations were disregarded,” Zelenskyy lamented in his evening video message. Yet there are plenty of places in Ukraine to set up such depots at a safe distance from residential buildings.

According to Zelenskyy, the heads of two state-owned enterprises were responsible for the violation of safety regulations. An investigation is underway into them and other managers.

On the night of July 6, the Russian military launched a massive attack on Ukraine using drones, missiles, and cruise missiles. In addition to Kyiv, the attack targeted the town of Vyshneve, located immediately west of the Ukrainian capital. According to official reports, the impact and subsequent explosions killed nine people in Vyshneve and injured dozens. Due to the ongoing risk of further explosions, authorities had to evacuate hundreds of residents. Emergency responders battled the flames for days.