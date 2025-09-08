Zermatt has received its money back. (symbolic image) Roman Gaigg

The years-long fraud case involving the Zermatt waterworks has been concluded: The municipality has received back the entire offense sum of 2.6 million francs including interest.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A former manager of the Zermatt waterworks had defrauded the municipality of 2.6 million francs with forged invoices.

After lengthy proceedings and a forced auction, Zermatt received back over three million francs.

The municipality has introduced an internal control system to prevent similar cases in future. Show more

The municipality of Zermatt can now close a chapter that has been years in the making: Around ten years after the guilty verdict against the former head of the waterworks, it has recovered the offense sum of CHF 2.6 million as well as interest and expenses. A total of 3.013 million francs flowed into the municipal coffers, as municipal president Romy Biner-Hauser confirmed to bz Basel.

The case of fraud had occupied the municipality since 2011. The civil servant at the time had forged invoices or had them forged over a period of years and submitted them to the municipality for payment. Together with three accomplices, he obtained 2.6 million francs in this way.

In 2017, the District Court of Upper Valais sentenced the main perpetrator to twelve months' unconditional and 24 months' conditional imprisonment for commercial fraud and multiple forgery of documents.

Processes have been optimized in the meantime

A large part of the money was recovered through the forced sale of properties. However, lengthy proceedings delayed the final repayment. Complaints, objections and bankruptcy proceedings led to years of delays until the last outstanding claims were transferred at the end of August 2025.

"We are very pleased that a chapter that has occupied us for many years has now been closed," said Mayor Biner-Hauser.

The municipality of Zermatt introduced an internal control system (ICS) after the case came to light. Since then, all financially relevant processes have been documented, risks assessed and secured with controls - including the dual control principle for payments. This is intended to prevent further fraud.