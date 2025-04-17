Heavy rainfall made the road and rail situation in Valais partially impassable on Thursday night. Places were cut off and power was partially cut off. All the news here in the ticker.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heavy rain and snowfall further aggravated the situation on the roads and railways in Valais during the night.

Simplon Dorf and Gondo are currently cut off from the rest of Valais and can only be reached by car from the Italian side.

Zermatt is also cut off.

There is considerable disruption to rail and road traffic.

Avalanches and falling branches: the federal government warns of "great -" and even "very great danger" in Valais.

There is a risk of flooding on the Rhone and its tributaries. Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

Are you in Valais? blue News wants your story! The easiest way to reach us is via WhatsApp. Your direct line to the blue News editorial team is here on +41 79 282 27 12. Save the number in your contacts right away. You can also reach us by e-mail at redaktion.news@blue.ch Show more

Liveticker New posts

Liveticker closed

6.41 pm Zermatt will remain without power until tomorrow Zermatt will probably remain cut off from the regular power supply until tomorrow morning. Arrivals and departures are not possible at the moment. The Zermatt municipal administration published official information on the situation on the notice board in the late afternoon. Leserreporter At the moment, only two ATMs are working, and only the Denner and Migros supermarkets and nine hotels are connected to the emergency power supply. More hotels are to follow in the course of the evening. Emergency supplies have been set up for people in the Triftbachhalle Leserreporter In the meantime, people can get warm soups and drinks in the Triftbachhalle. Or they can do like a reader reporter and chill the champagne on the balcony. "No power until tomorrow morning, started drinking. Luckily I can keep the champagne cold in the snow," writes one reader reporter. Leserreporter

5.39 pm Power supply in Zermatt probably still interrupted after all Apparently the power supply in Zermatt has not yet been restored. The reader reporter admits to having made a mistake: "Part of the hotel has been supplied with emergency generators, but the rest is still without electricity."

16:59 The power is back in Zermatt According to a reader reporter, the power supply in Zermatt has been restored. "The situation is easing," writes the British tourist. An official confirmation from the municipality is still pending, the administration is apparently currently being inundated with inquiries. The reader reporter is still hoping that train services will also return to normal by tomorrow, "as we have a flight back to the UK in the afternoon". Zermatt is still drowning in snow, but according to a reader reporter, at least the power is back on in the village. Leserreporter

16:03 Zermatt still without power: "The situation could escalate." A reader reporter describes the current situation in Zermatt. The situation there remains difficult due to the power outage and the cut-off roads and rail links. "Most stores and restaurants are closed, the bakeries have already run out of bread and are asking us to come back tomorrow morning." In Zermatt, only one Denner is open - and it is completely overcrowded. Leserreporter The only grocery store open is a Denner: the huge rush of people has led to chaos there. A closed Migros is guarded by a police patrol because a large group of people are standing in front of the entrance looking for food. The reader reporter, a tourist from Poland, is disappointed that there is hardly any information and that the civil defense is not better coordinated. "People are gathering at the emergency meeting point for no reason." There are neither hot drinks nor basic things like matches to cook something warm to eat on a stove at home: "I have the feeling that the situation could escalate if the power is not restored by the end of the day." There is still no power in Zermatt in the afternoon: people are desperately waiting in front of the retailers to be able to buy something to eat. Leserreporter

3.48 pm Happy Easter anyway A reader reporter wishes "Happy Easter, lawnmower is back in the shed". Leserreporter

2.52 pm After the rainfall: Is flooding coming now? Despite the intense precipitation in Valais and Ticino, there is currently no acute risk of flooding due to meltwater. "The precipitation has fallen as snow, which is slowing down the runoff somewhat. That's why the Rhône has been drained," explains Michèle Oberhänsli from the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN). In other words, the snow is not melting so quickly that it could become a danger. The forecast at 11 a.m. on Thursday assumes that the Rhône will not pose a major flood risk. Bafu The focus in Valais is currently less on the rivers than on clearing the snow and the potential impact on infrastructure and agriculture. The flood situation in Ticino is more tense. The Maggia and Lake Maggiore rivers are still at danger level 2 , which corresponds to a moderate risk of flooding. On Thursday morning, Lake Maggiore is around 90 cm below danger level 3 (considerable danger). The water level on Lake Maggiore is in the yellow zone. Bafu The water level of the Maggia is expected to recede again from the afternoon. However, the Maggia remains at danger level 2. Due to the continuing large inflows from the Toce and Maggia, the level of Lake Maggiore will continue to rise until Friday morning. However, it is not expected to reach danger level 3.

2.44 pm Leukerbad is snowed in Leserreporterin Leserreporterin Leserreporterin

14.22 hrs Saas-Grund: Nothing works without a snow blower

1.38 pm Saas-Grund without electricity - the balcony becomes an icebox Leserreporterin Leserreporterin

1.32 pm Zermatt without electricity - a place in the dark A British tourist sends blue News this picture at 1.13 pm: still no electricity in Zermatt. Lesereporter

12.33 pm 5 municipalities set up emergency meeting point The Valais municipalities of Zermatt, Unterbäch, Eischoll, Bürchen and Gampel-Bratsch are setting up their emergency meeting points. These are typically located in public buildings such as schools, emergency shelters, gymnasiums or multi-purpose halls. What are the benefits of an emergency meeting point? Emergency calls can be made at the emergency meeting points. Supply points for the population for certain goods are set up at the emergency meeting points. Information is available at the emergency meeting points. Show more

12.16 pm Zermatt without electricity: "We've never experienced anything like it. Things we take for granted are suddenly a luxury" blue News receives a message from Ulrike: The German always comes to Zermatt with her family at Easter. We've been at Chalet Bergtreu in Zermatt since last Saturday. Like every year. We, that's my husband Andreas, the partly grown-up children Emma, Anne and Paul and me. I went to Zermatt for the first time when I was 12 years old. Since our own children were born, we've spent the first week of the Easter holidays here every year. We've never experienced anything like yesterday and tonight. We've been without electricity since last night. There's no hot water, no internet. Just not everything that needs electricity. We still have 2 cartridges for the fondue stove, which we use sparingly to heat water. Leserreporterin It snows incessantly. The stores are closed. Only the bakeries are selling the previous day's goods. Things we take for granted are suddenly a luxury. Now I'll save the battery and turn off my cell phone. LG from Zermatt

12.08 pm More pictures from the Brig area A reader reporter takes us to Naters at 673 meters above sea level ... Leserreporterin ... and Glis at 691 meters above sea level... Leserreporterin Glis Leserreporterin

11.48 am Leukerbad: Avalanche shooting from 1 pm An important announcement from the municipality of Leukerbad: An artificial avalanche triggering will be carried out from 1 pm until approximately 2 pm. The roads to and from Leukerbad will remain closed until further notice. Residents are asked not to go outside and to close their windows. And: As one of the municipality's snow plows is defective and no spare parts can be delivered due to the road closure, there may be delays in snow clearance. Our employees will do their best to clear the roads and sidewalks as quickly as possible. Thank you for your understanding.

11.35 a.m. Current danger situation The federal government has issued the all-clear for the rear valleys of the southern Alpine ridge, the Simplon region, the Saas Valley, the Mattertal, the Binntal and Goms. This is the current danger situation: Current danger from rain. Naturgefahren.ch Current danger from snow. Naturgefahren.ch Current avalanche danger. Naturgefahren.ch

11 a.m. Sierre in the morning Leserreporter Leserreporter Leserreporter Leserreporter

10.56 a.m. Valais government declares "special situation" The Valais State Council has declared a "special situation" in the canton due to the heavy snowfall on Thursday. Avalanches and falling trees could occur at all altitudes, it writes in a statement. Residents of Brig, Sion and Sierre VS have been asked by the authorities to stay at home if possible following the heavy snowfall. There is a risk of danger from falling branches or fallen trees, they said on Thursday morning. The municipality of Brig wrote on its website that the heavy snowfall poses great dangers. Due to the snow load, several branches have already broken off or trees have fallen over in the city. The population should therefore avoid trees in the municipal area as much as possible and refrain from unnecessary errands. The snowfall is also causing traffic obstructions. Masses of snow in Ried-Brig VS A reader writes blue News from Valais: "At the edge of the forest above Ried-Brig, around 50 centimeters of snow fell during the night, accompanied by thunder and lightning." Image: ZVG The reader continues: "Branches have already broken all around under the pressure of the snow... Image: ZVG ... and whole trees have fallen." Image: ZVG The weather is causing concern: "We hope that our little chalet, right on the edge of the forest, will be spared from falling trees." Image: ZVG Image: ZVG Masses of snow in Ried-Brig VS A reader writes blue News from Valais: "At the edge of the forest above Ried-Brig, around 50 centimeters of snow fell during the night, accompanied by thunder and lightning." Image: ZVG The reader continues: "Branches have already broken all around under the pressure of the snow... Image: ZVG ... and whole trees have fallen." Image: ZVG The weather is causing concern: "We hope that our little chalet, right on the edge of the forest, will be spared from falling trees." Image: ZVG Image: ZVG The municipality of Sierre also issued a similar appeal. The heavy snowfall has already caused the branches of hundreds of trees in the town in central Valais to snap. Martigny in Lower Valais, on the other hand, was not affected, according to an inquiry. The cantonal capital of Sion had already announced early in the morning that it had closed large areas to road and pedestrian traffic. The population is also being asked to stay at home. Schools are closed throughout the canton of Valais.

10.36 a.m. Update on the traffic situation in Valais Flooding, landslides, large amounts of snow and fallen trees have severely affected traffic in Valais. Numerous rail and road links were closed due to the storms. The Brig region was particularly affected. Due to storm damage, rail traffic on the Brig - Lausanne line between Brig and Leuk was interrupted, according to SBB. The restriction lasted until at least 3 pm. There were also no trains running between Brig and Frutigen in the Bernese Oberland. SBB recommended travelers to travel between Lausanne and Visp via Bern. Passengers between Bern and Leuk should travel via Lausanne. A rail replacement was planned between Brig and Leuk. The routes between Brig and Visp and Visp and Zermatt were also interrupted due to heavy snowfall, as can be seen on the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway website. The Panorama Express routes between Brig and Chur and Brig and Andermatt were also closed. Due to flooded tracks between Domodossola and Milan , the Eurocity connection between Valais and the Lombard metropolis was also interrupted. This also led to numerous train cancellations in Switzerland. SBB recommended that travelers wishing to travel to Italy take their route to Bellinzona via Lucerne or Zurich.

9.56 a.m. Zermatt still without power A British tourist gives us an update on the situation in Zermatt: the snow is piling up, new snow is constantly being added - and there is still no electricity. The cell phone signal is weak: luckily for us, the good man was still able to send us these pictures. ZVG ZVG ZVG

9.45 a.m. Warnings extended to the whole of Valais The federal government warns: An exceptional amount of snow is falling in Valais. Avalanches and falling trees can occur at any height. There will be considerable disruption to road and public transport. All schools will remain closed for the day. There is a risk of avalanches and falling trees at all altitudes and considerable disruption to traffic routes. Recommended behavior Limit travel during the day to what is absolutely necessary. Do not go into the forest or near trees. Refrain from filming or photographing events. Strictly follow the instructions of the authorities. Show more

9.29 a.m. Nothing works anymore in Sion Traffic in the Valais cantonal capital of Sion has been largely paralyzed by rain and snowfall. For safety reasons, a large part of the town was closed to all car and pedestrian traffic. The population was asked to stay indoors, according to the city of Sion. The snowfall caused a lot of damage, including falling trees and branches. In the morning, there were also power cuts in the lower Valais side valleys in Val d'Anniviers and Val d'Hérens due to heavy snowfall. Sion: residents should stay at home +++ Grosser-St.-Bernhard-Tunnel closed

9.15 a.m. Grosser-St. Bernhard tunnel closed The Grosser St. Bernard Tunnel, which connects Valais with the Aosta Valley, has been closed since last night due to snowfall. The Mont Blanc tunnel is also experiencing obstructions due to the heavy precipitation. In addition to Valais and parts of Ticino, the Italian Aosta Valley is also firmly in the grip of the storm, as the Italian news agency Ansa reported this morning. In addition to the closure of the Great St. Bernard Tunnel, the news agency also reported problems on the French side of the Mont Blanc Tunnel. There, heavy vehicles were being stopped at the checkpoint in Passy. Several regional roads on the French side were closed. On the Italian side, the snowfall has not yet led to any particular disruption. According to Ansa, the snow line in the region dropped to 700 meters during the night.

8.57 a.m. Obstructions in the Bernese Oberland Heavy rain and snow also fell over the Bernese Oberland during the night. The power went out in some places. A few roads were closed in the morning, but rail traffic was not affected. It had already started to rain heavily in parts of the Bernese Oberland yesterday morning. The falling snow line meant that the rain increasingly turned into snow. Various pictures of snow-covered villages could be seen on social media, for example in the Kander and Diemtigtal valleys. The snow caused precarious road conditions, for example in Simmental, where traffic was backed up in the morning. The main road from Frutigen to Adelboden was closed. Fallen trees obstructed traffic between Wilderswil and Lauterbrunnen. There were power outages at various locations in the Bernese Oberland, as shown on an overview map from energy supplier BKW. In the morning, places or districts in Simmental, Diemtigtal, Kandertal and Grindelwaldtal were still affected.

8.53 a.m. All schools in Valais close All schools in Valais were closed today due to the storms in the canton, as the canton of Valais told the Keystone-SDA news agency. This decision affects all levels and localities. The Easter vacations were due to start on Thursday evening. Heavy rainfall has been falling in the canton since Wednesday evening, but has not yet caused any major damage. According to the cantonal management body (KFO), snow fell as far as the valley. It covered the highway from Martigny VS in the direction of central Valais, as a journalist from Keystone-SDA noted. Several roads were closed.

8.50 a.m. Update from Gampel "The schools are closed here and the village is completely empty," writes Roman from Gampel VS, who can obviously take something good from the white splendor and is perfectly dressed for the weather phenomenon! ZVG Gampel

8.25 a.m. 510 meters above zero: thermal park under a blanket of snow The thermal park Les Bains de Saillon is a wellness center in Valais. Saillon is 510 meters above sea level, writes the blue news reader who sent us this view. ZVG

8.20 a.m. "I feel sorry for the plants the most" "You can see the mass of snow on the flat roof," writes someone from Birgisch in Valais, where 50 to 60 centimetres of snow fell overnight at 1100 meters above sea level. "Unbelievable." And: "I feel most sorry for the plants. I've already invested a lot of time in my garden and have to hope that the weight of the snow hasn't caused too much damage." ZVG

7.59 am "Very high risk" in some valleys: heavy precipitation in south-eastern Valais until midday Due to the heavy precipitation in Valais, there is a threat of an "extreme rise" in water levels, landslides and debris flows. MeteoSwiss warns that the upper Saas Valley, the southern Simplon region and the Binn Valley are in the highest storm danger level this morning. The expected precipitation in south-eastern Valais was between 150 and 250 millimeters, as the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology MeteoSwiss wrote on its website. Depending on the area, the snow line was between 2500 and 1500 meters above sea level and was falling. The strongest phase of the event is expected to last until 12 noon. Danger map from MeteoSwiss at 8 am. MeteoSchweiz MeteoSwiss classified the danger for the affected valleys as "very high" due to the rain - level 5 out of 5. Steep slopes and riverbank areas should be avoided. Due to the possibility of debris flows, streams in the mountains should be strictly avoided, as the federal office wrote as a recommendation for behavior at danger level 5. For the neighboring areas of Obergoms, the Aletsch region and the upper Mattertal, the rainfall level was "high risk" - level 4, with precipitation of up to 150 millimeters expected. Here, too, it is recommended to avoid or strictly avoid watercourses, steep slopes and streams in the mountains.

7.50 a.m. A user picture from Brig in Valais - 691 meters above zero Heavy snowfall here too. ZVG

7.37 a.m. Masses of snow in Gampel in Valais - 634 meters above sea level Message from a blue news reader from Gampel in Valais, 634 meters above sea level: The night had brought over 40 centimeters of snow, cars were getting stuck, branches were crashing down and the fire department was in constant action. ZVG ZVG ZVG

7.20 a.m. Traffic routes interrupted The heavy precipitation has further aggravated the road and rail situation in Valais during the night. The Simplon Pass road is closed in both directions due to heavy snowfall, reported the TCS traffic service. The Grosse-St.-Bernhard Pass was also closed yesterday evening as a precautionary measure. Simplon Dorf and Gondo are currently cut off from the rest of Valais, as confirmed by the Valais cantonal police at the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency. Langzaam maar zeker sneeuwt Oberwallis dicht. Tot in het dal #Brig (680m) valt er nu sneeuw. Beeld vanuit #Zermatt (1600m)



[image or embed] — Johanns (Alpen) weer (@johannsalpenweer.bsky.social) 16. April 2025 um 22:42 The villages can only be reached via Italy. Several roads have been closed due to the snow, including the routes between Stalden and Saas-Grund and on to Saas-Almagell. Fallen trees and broken branches obstructed traffic in places, as the Valais Cantonal Command and Control Office (KFO) announced today on request. Rail services were also severely affected. From the start of operations, the line between Visp and Zermatt was interrupted due to the storm, as the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway announced on the short message service X. Replacement buses are running between Visp and Täsch, while the connection to Zermatt remains interrupted for the time being.

7 a.m. Several municipalities without power Several municipalities in the canton of Valais are currently without power, according to the Valais cantonal management body. No major damage has been registered so far. MeteoSwiss yesterday confirmed the highest danger level 5 for the Upper Valais until at least 6 p.m. this evening. The snow line has dropped as far as the Rhone Valley due to the persistent precipitation - snow was reported at 482 meters above sea level at the airport in Sion on Thursday morning. Show more

Simplon Dorf and Gondo are currently cut off from the rest of Valais and can only be reached by car from the Italian side, as a spokesperson for the Valais cantonal police confirmed to the Keystone-SDA news agency.

From the start of operations, the line between Visp and Zermatt will also be interrupted due to the storm, the Matterhorn Gotthard Railway announced on the short message service X. Replacement buses will be running between Visp and Täsch. There are currently no travel options to and from Zermatt, it added.

The cooling due to the precipitation has pushed the snow line down to the Rhone Valley - at the airport in Sion there is snow at 482 meters above sea level, MeteoSwiss also reported on X.

Comme attendu, la limite pluie-neige s'est abaissée jusqu'en plaine par #isothermie en cours de nuit en Valais central, comme à Sion ou à Brig.



Photos : à gauche, observations météo à Sion jeudi 17 vers 3h du matin- App MétéoSuisse

à droite, Brig à 4h20 - Webcam Roundshot pic.twitter.com/R9VgibErkR — MétéoSuisse (@meteosuisse) April 17, 2025

Highest warning level for Saas Valley, Simplon region and Binn Valley

The Saas Valley, the Simplon region and the Binn Valley were still under the highest warning level for severe weather. Meteorologists were expecting precipitation of between 150 and 250 millimetres by Thursday evening.

In Zwischbergen VS, for example, 103 millimetres of precipitation already fell between 7 am and 2 pm on Wednesday. The amount of fresh snow above 2000 meters is expected to reach 60 to 120 centimetres in this area, locally up to 150 centimetres.

Meteo Switzerland shows information on severe weather and natural hazards in a map updated at 6.10 a.m. on Thursday. Screenshot Meteo Schweiz

In the neighboring regions with a level 4 warning, precipitation of between 80 and 150 millimeters of rain and 40 to 60 centimeters of fresh snow above 1500 meters is expected.

In the other level 3 warning regions in Valais and the Bernese and Uri Oberland, precipitation is likely to be similarly heavy. According to MeteoSwiss, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, Ticino and Misox are likely to remain marginally affected.

The SRF Meteo warning map on Thursday. Picture: Screenshot SRF Meteo

The area of low pressure currently over the Iberian Peninsula will intensify by Thursday and drive another low south of the Alps, according to a MeteoSwiss weather blog. The supply of moisture from the warmer-than-average Mediterranean is particularly striking.

Risk of flooding on the Rhone and tributaries

In view of the situation, the cantonal management body (KFO) in Valais issued a warning on Wednesday to the management staff for natural hazards in the affected regions. The authority maintained the advance warning level for flooding on the Rhone from Gletsch to Martigny.

It warned of flooding, debris flows along tributaries and landslides or rockfalls. An increase in runoff was expected for the Rhone. Even in small and medium-sized watercourses, water levels can rise sharply for short periods.

The authorities advised the population in the affected areas not to go near bodies of water, to restrict travel and movement, not to film or photograph events and to avoid cellars and underground car parks in the event of flooding.

Danger from avalanches

The risk of avalanches increases with the continuous rain and heavy snowfall. The Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) has issued the second-highest warning level 4 for a large part of Valais and neighboring areas until Thursday.

The calm before the storm: on Findel #Glacier, Zermatt, 1 meter of snow accumulated since Sep. 2024 - very little. The massive precipitation event announced for tonight might bring 2 meters of fresh snow in two days! The weather's going crazy! Scary somehow...



[image or embed] — Matthias Huss (@matthias-huss.bsky.social) 15. April 2025 um 20:08

The SLF warned of numerous large and very large dry avalanches at higher altitudes as well as medium to large wet snow avalanches at lower altitudes. Exposed traffic routes are at risk, it said.

Road and rail closures

Due to the weather conditions, the authorities in Valais closed the section of road between Stalden and Saas-Grund as a precautionary measure, as well as the section between Saas-Grund and Saas-Almagell. Road traffic was also not possible between Zwischbergen and Gondo.

The Italian railroad in turn interrupted the connection between Domodossola and Milan due to flooded tracks, as reported by the Ansa news agency on Wednesday evening.

Update Unterbruch Mattertal: Ab Betriebsbeginn ist die Strecke zwischen Visp und Zermatt infolge Unwetter unterbrochen. Zwischen Visp und Täsch verkehren Ersatzbusse. Es besteht keine Reisemöglichkeit von/nach Zermatt. Nächste Lagebeurteilung ca. 9h. — Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn (@mgbahn) April 17, 2025

As a result, the Eurocity connection between Valais and the Lombard metropolis was also affected, as an SBB spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. For the time being, there is no public transport connection from the Swiss side to Domodossola in Italy, she said on Wednesday evening.

The interruption to the Eurocity connection via Brig in Valais to Milan is expected to last until Thursday lunchtime, according to SBB. The connection from Zurich through Ticino to the capital of Lombardy, on the other hand, remained uninterrupted.

In Ticino, the authorities closed the road into the Bavona Valley from Cavergno late on Wednesday afternoon as a precautionary measure. The intense precipitation is expected to continue until Thursday afternoon and, according to information from MeteoSwiss, will particularly affect the western Maggia Valley, the Onsernone Valley and the Centovalli in Ticino.