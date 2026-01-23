The ongoing zero-interest-rate policy continues to provide a boost to the Swiss real estate market. Prices for residential property rose again in the first half of 2026. Single-family homes, in particular, saw a significant increase in price.

Housing prices rose again in the first half of 2026. Single-family homes, in particular, saw a significant increase in price. (File photo)

Prices for condominiums rose by an average of 2.4 percent compared with the end of 2025, while those for single-family homes rose by as much as 3.7 percent. This is according to an analysis by Moneypark and PriceHubble published on Wednesday. Price growth accelerated significantly, particularly in the second quarter.

Year-over-year, prices for single-family homes rose by 6.9 percent across Switzerland, and prices for condominiums rose by 5.9 percent. Regionally, there was a particularly marked difference for single-family homes: In German-speaking Switzerland, prices rose by 8.2 percent over the course of the year, while in French-speaking Switzerland they rose by 3.4 percent. For condominiums, the increases were 6.0 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.