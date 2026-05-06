The lions seemed "hungry" to the zoo visitor. IMAGO/ITAR-TASS (Symbolbild)

The lions looked "hungry" to him: the police were called out in Dortmund because a zoo visitor fed the lions with pork goulash. Although this is not illegal, the 29-year-old could still face consequences.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A visitor to Dortmund Zoo has fed pork goulash to lions, triggering a police operation.

The man told the police that the lions looked "hungry" to him.

Pork can be dangerous for big cats. If an animal falls ill, the zoo could sue for the costs of treatment.

However, feeding lions is not a criminal offense, according to the police. Show more

A man fed pork goulash to lions at Dortmund Zoo, triggering a police operation. The 29-year-old threw the pork he had brought with him into the enclosure of the big cats, as the police in Dortmund reported on Wednesday.

Employees observed the man doing this and alerted the police when he refused to give his personal details. He told the officers that the lions looked "hungry". He visits the zoo regularly, but this time the big cats were making "loud noises".

Pork can be dangerous for lions

In his rucksack, the emergency services finally found the remains of pork goulash, some of which had already been eaten by an animal. Raw pork can be dangerous for big cats. A vet from Dortmund Zoo secured the meat remains.

According to the police, however, the man will not face criminal prosecution for the time being because feeding lions is not a criminal offense. However, should one of the animals fall ill, the zoo could sue for the costs of treatment under civil law, they said.

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